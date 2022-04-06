Simon Jordan makes Chris Kirchner claim following Derby County takeover update

Simon Jordan believes that there’s nothing wrong with the way that Chris Kirchner went about becoming preferred bidder of Derby County after he re-emerged in the takeover race this week.

The American businessman was named as the preferred bidder on Wednesday morning by the administrators of the Rams, who have been searching for a party to take over the club since September.

Kirchner was a live contender in late 2021 as he lodged an offer for the club, however after his bid was turned down he withdrew himself from the race as he believed a deal wasn’t possible on the terms that the administrators wanted.

In recent weeks, Kirchner has been in talks with Derby’s league rivals Preston North End with a view to purchasing the Lilywhites, but after agreeing an initial figure with the club, his subsequent lower bids following a period of due diligence were turned down and PNE cut off talks with him.

Amid claims from reporter Alan Nixon that Derby City Council could do a deal to purchase Pride Park Stadium – which has been a stumbling block in negotiations due to Mel Morris owning it – and then lease it out, Kirchner has returned to the race and is now the only party in the running, although his accepted offer doesn’t include buying Pride Park.

A former owner of a club himself in Crystal Palace, Jordan said of Kirchner’s reemergence into the saga on talkSPORT, via DerbyshireLive: “There’s nothing wrong with the way Chris Kirchner has operated,”

“If you want to buy a football club, you don’t really want to pay what other people want you to pay, do you? You want to pay what you’re prepared to pay, especially if it is a distressed football club.

“Everyone wants you to come in the door and spend precisely what they want you to spend, and pay all the debts that everybody else has built up. ‘No administrator, I want you to do your job and I want you to get it into the best possible shape for me, because I’m the game in town, I’m the saviour, I’m the one with the cheque’.

“So he dipped in, didn’t like what he heard, dipped out again. He obviously left himself in the mix, otherwise, the administrator wouldn’t have gone back to him, and he’s now back at the table.”

The Verdict

It hasn’t been an ideal situation for Derby County or their fans, but there looks to be progress being made now there’s a preferred bidder.

But this could have happened a long time ago if the administrators just worked with Kirchner on a deal – instead he felt the need to pull out after his initial offer was rejected due to the admins being unreasonable.

For months Derby have been treading water with the threat of liquidation looming, but if Kirchner does indeed have the funds to save the club and then take them forwards then County fans will probably be fine with being in League One next season.

It’s taken a while, but Derby may finally be about to be in safe hands.