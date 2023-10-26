If Birmingham City's relatively new owners thought that they were going to have immediate success under new head coach Wayne Rooney, then they were perhaps mistaken.

The controversial decision to replace John Eustace with the former England international in the St. Andrew's dugout isn't going to plan so far, with Rooney tasting defeat in his first two matches in charge.

Birmingham City match stats under Wayne Rooney's management Opponent Scoreline Shots Shots on Target Possession Pass Accuracy Middlesbrough 0-1 5 3 40% 77% Hull City 0-2 14 4 44% 78%

And with a tough run of fixtures to come for the Blues, the reaction and response to Rooney's appointment could end up getting worse than it already has done - and he's only been in the job for two weeks.

How have Birmingham City fans responded to Wayne Rooney's appointment?

When Eustace was sacked over two weeks ago, many City fans knew what was going to happen next as it had been widely speculated over the previous weekend that Rooney was going to be his successor.

It was a month prior when Rooney was still in the USA as D.C. United manager when he was tipped to be Eustace's successor at some point, but the timing of the decision with Birmingham winning twice in a row and sitting in sixth position in the Championship is what has caused much bemusement among the fanbase.

To say it has divided supporters would be an understatement, and although a narrow late defeat away at Middlesbrough was understood by fans, a 2-0 loss on home soil to Hull City on Wednesday evening prompted an angry response.

Many videos have showed plenty of fans booing Rooney off the pitch at full-time, showing that he's going to have to do a lot to gain a good relationship with the City followers.

What has Simon Jordan predicted for Wayne Rooney's time with Birmingham City?

Prominent football pundit Simon Jordan, who used to be the chairman of Crystal Palace, believes that Rooney's tenure at the Midlands club isn't going to end well, especially with supporters already on his back after the unpopular changing of managers.

"Do I think this is going to be a troubled project? I think it has in the same way I'd looked at Gerrard going to Villa and said to myself and said on air, I think this is gonna end badly and it did," Jordan said on talkSPORT on Thursday afternoon.

"I don't have high optimism for Wayne Rooney's successes at Birmingham.

"Not because I dislike Wayne, not because I have an agenda against Birmingham, but because I think if it ain't broke, why fix it?

"They were going in the right direction. Danny [Murphy] made a point yesterday, and I don't know how relevant it is. Only Birmingham fans can attest to it, but actually, there was a reaction to the nature of football being played well. You heard that reaction last night because they got beat.

"Were the Birmingham fans complaining about the way John Eustace's pragmatic brand of football was delivering a slightly, you know, uninspiring outcome? Or were they happy being sixth in the league when they sacked their manager?"