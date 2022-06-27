Simon Jordan makes bold Wayne Rooney claim after recent Derby County decision

Simon Jordan has branded Wayne Rooney a ‘fool’ for deciding to leave Derby County.

The Manchester United legend took over from Phillip Cocu as Rams boss in the 2020/21 season and he has had a lot to contend with since then, with the financial issues at Pride Park well known.

Despite that, with points deductions following, Rooney stuck with Derby and seemed set to stay in charge until Chris Kirchner’s takeover bid fell through.

Whilst a new bid is expected to go through from David Clowes, the 36-year-old decided to leave last week and Jordan told TalkSPORT he couldn’t understand why that decision was made.

“I think he’s a bloody fool. You’ve got a club that’s dropped into League One with 28,000 fans that are going to be galvanised up the ying-yang. You’ve got an owner that’s coming in there – he’s bought the stadium too, so he’s not mucking about – I think he [Rooney] is a fool.

“League One is not a division full of quality. If Derby can get some players, in the short-term, into the building and build upon it with 28,000 fans and the momentum behind that, you’ve got to be out of your mind [to leave]. That’s the place to stay.”

Can you name which club Derby County signed these 25 non-British players from?

1 of 25 Raúl Albentosa Elche Eibar Leganes Getafe

The verdict

You can understand Jordan’s point because Rooney has stuck with Derby through months of turmoil and he’s now left when there seems to be light at the end of the tunnel.

But, we don’t know the conversations that have taken place between Rooney and Clowes, and if he didn’t feel like it was the right call to stay then it’s best to go now.

Derby fans will be grateful for all Rooney did and the way he handled himself, but they will now be looking forward to an exciting new era.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.