Jordan believes that it would be wise for Everton to accept the penalty and move on, as they still have a chance to avoid relegation.

Leicester and Leeds are currently competing in the Championship and are hoping to secure automatic promotion, but face tough competition.

Simon Jordan has issued a warning to Leicester City and Leeds United amid their potential legal case against Everton.

The Toffees were handed a 10-point deduction penalty late last week for falling foul of the Premier League’s profits and sustainability rules.

The deduction has seen Sean Dyche’s side fall into the relegation zone of the top flight table, jeopardising their position in the division.

Everton narrowly avoided relegation in each of the last two campaigns, where the same penalty being applied would have seen them drop into the Championship.

This has led to three clubs threatening legal action for damages, which could be worth up to £300 million, with Leicester City, Leeds United and Burnley all suffering relegation instead of the Merseyside club during this period.

Do Leicester and Leeds have a legal case against Everton?

Jordan has written that the three clubs are wasting their time pursuing a suit against Everton.

While it is allowed within the rules of the game to sue the club, the former Crystal Palace chairman believes that they won’t be getting very far in any potential case against the Toffees.

“The challenge for Everton now is what to do next,” wrote Jordan, via the Daily Mail.

“Do they really want this delayed and hanging over them when the best course of action might be to take their medicine?

“Despite the penalty, they are still only two points adrift of safety and given the struggles of the promoted clubs, it might be an idea to take this one on the chin as I don’t see Everton going down.

“I also don’t see those clubs lining up to sue Everton getting very far.”

Burnley achieved promotion straight back to the top flight at the first attempt last season under Vincent Kompany.

However, relegation is estimated to cost clubs up to £100 million when they drop into the second tier.

Where are Leicester City and Leeds United in the Championship table?

Leicester and Leeds are now competing in the Championship as they look to follow in Burnley’s footsteps and go straight back up.

The Foxes currently lead the way at the top of the table, sitting eight points clear of Daniel Farke’s side, who are third.

Both clubs are looking to fight for automatic promotion, but face stiff competition from the likes of Ipswich Town and Southampton.

Leeds and Leicester return to action this weekend after the November international break.

Farke’s team take on Rotherham United on Friday night, while Watford visit the King Power Stadium on 25 November.

What next for Leeds United and Leicester City amid potential Everton legal case?

Everton have made it clear their intention to appeal the decision to deduct them 10 points, which is their right.

Any potential legal case may yet depend on the outcome of that appeal.

If Everton fail in overturning the verdict against them, then it is likely Leeds and Leicester will pursue legal action.

Because there is no real precedent set in this kind of legal case, it remains to be seen whether Leicester or Leeds could be successful in suing Everton.

Jordan obviously feels it is unlikely that they will be successful in any pursuit of damages from the Premier League side.