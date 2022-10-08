Simon Jordan issues verdict on Steve Bruce’s position as West Brom manager ahead of Luton Town clash

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has given his verdict on Steve Bruce’s situation at West Brom.

The Baggies manager is under increasing scrutiny amid the team’s poor run of form.

Football League World exclusively revealed earlier this week that the pressure is mounting on his position at the Hawthorns after recent results.

West Brom go into the weekend in the relegation zone, sitting 22nd in the Championship table.

Speaking on Talksport, the former Palace chairman has warned the 61-year old coach that his position could become untenable unless he starts to turn things around quickly.

He has warned that there will be big consequences for his failure to bring the team near a promotion challenging position, even at this early stage of the campaign.

“You cannot go to West Bromwich Albion as the person that’s designed to bring them back into the situation where they get out of the league and take them to third to bottom in it, and not expect to have some serious ramifications of it,” said Jordan, via Talksport’s Twitter.

“A 25 per cent win-rate at a club that’s set up to be getting promoted is going to get you the sack.”

Bruce is quickly running out of time to save his position at West Brom, having only taken charge of the team in February.

Saturday’s clash with Luton Town has taken on huge significance, as defeat could even potentially spell the end of his tenure with Albion.

The game kicks-off at 3pm.

The Verdict

Bruce has overseen a toxic atmosphere envelope the Hawthorns in recent months, with his players now receiving boos from the home crowd.

This cannot continue, so something will need to give quickly.

As things stand, it is hard to see Bruce carrying on as manager for much longer as there has been so few signs of results improving.

Dominant performances have not led to convincing score lines and a series of underwhelming draws has seen the team fall well behind their supposed promotion rivals even at such an early stage in this season.