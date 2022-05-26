Simon Jordan issues verdict on “flawed” Birmingham City ownership model

Simon Jordan has criticised the ownership model at Birmingham City amid speculation the club could be sold.

The Crystal Palace chairman has claimed the Blues’ owners have the club in a flawed situation heading into the summer transfer window.

The 54-year old does believe that Lee Bowyer should have performed better with the team this season.

But the former Eagles owner has suggested the surroundings of the club have not helped the team’s performances in recent years.

Speaking on Talksport, the pundit claimed that the constraints that Birmingham have been put under by Financial Fair Play has left it difficult for the team to compete at the top end of the Championship table, but that he is also expecting more from Bowyer.

“He has got to have the tools, absolutely he has got to have the tools,” said Jordan to Talksport via Birmingham Live.

“But by the same token, we questioned and I questioned — and Lee pushed back on it when he came on live about his choice to leave Charlton and to go to Birmingham — I felt, was jumping out of the frying pan into the fire.

“It’s not an agenda against Birmingham City because once I had an issue with them a long, long time ago.

“It’s because I looked at the dynamics of their ownership model and it’s been a flawed position for some time.

“This simmering, underlying resentment towards the ownership isn’t something that’s new.

“The disruption in that football club isn’t something that hasn’t been going on for some time, from Carson Yeung to where they are now. You have got a problem.”

Birmingham finished the regular season 20th in the table, only six points clear of 21st place Reading, who were docked six points due to breaching financial regulations, and only 13 points clear of Derby County, who received a 21-point penalty deduction for going into administration.

Bowyer is set to remain in charge at St Andrew’s for the start of the next campaign despite speculation suggesting he could be sacked following the end of the current season.

The Verdict

The situation surrounding the club has been difficult for some time and it is not an easy task to try to lift this club up the table.

Bowyer would have been hoping for brighter things from his squad, but the team simply have not performed well.

The team will need reinforcements in the summer, otherwise a relegation battle will be likely.

It remains to be seen what the situation will be with the ownership of the club, but it will need to be resolved soon so that the team can be invested in.