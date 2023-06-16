Former Crystal Palace owner and talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan admits he has doubts about whether Enzo Maresca will be successful at Leicester City.

According to The Telegraph, the Foxes are closing in on the appointment of the Manchester City assistant manager, with Maresca said to have produced an "outstanding interview" to become the club's top target.

The 43-year-old will replace Dean Smith, who arrived at the King Power Stadium in April on a short-term deal replacing Brendan Rodgers, but he was unable to prevent their relegation from the Premier League after picking up just two wins from eight games.

Maresca first joined City in August 2020 as the manager of their Elite Development Squad team and after leading them to the Premier League 2 title, he was handed his first managerial role by Italian side Parma in May 2021, but he was dismissed less than six months later after winning just four of his 14 games in charge.

He returned to the Etihad Stadium in July as assistant to Pep Guardiola and he helped City to the treble this season as they won the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

What did Simon Jordan say?

Jordan revealed his frustration that coaches who have worked under top managers are automatically assumed to be good, but believes that Maresca deserves a chance if he has demonstrated his credentials in the interview.

"I'm one of those that gets a little bit wary and weary of this acolyte status of people that are associated with the top level managers and subsequently have to be good," Jordan said on talkSPORT.

"Karanka was Mourinho's mate so he had to be good, someone is Bielsa's mate so he has to be good.

"Clearly he's got tactical ability, clearly he wouldn't be inside the inner workings of Man City if he didn't have that.

"The question is, when you interview someone like that, do they exhibit the traits of someone that is capable of leading when the muck and bullets start flying?

"If that's the case, then it's irrelevant that he's not managed at this moment in time, get him in the door."

Would Enzo Maresca be a good appointment for Leicester City?

It is difficult to disagree with Jordan that there are risks attached to Maresca's appointment.

However, many of those who have worked under Pep Guardiola have gone on to become excellent managers, such as Mikel Arteta at Arsenal, Erik ten Hag at Manchester United and Vincent Kompany at Burnley.

Kompany's success at Turf Moor will certainly encourage the Foxes, while Michael Carrick and Carlos Corberan have also proven their ability in the Championship after working with Sir Alex Ferguson and Marcelo Bielsa respectively.

Maresca's previous spell in management with Parma does raise concerns and he will be inheriting a tough situation at the King Power Stadium with key players such as James Maddison and Harvey Barnes likely to depart, but he is a highly-rated coach and he could be a gamble worth taking.