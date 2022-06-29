Simon Jordan issues verdict on Derby County managerial decision

Simon Jordan has claimed that Liam Rosenior has a great opportunity by taking over the Derby County first team squad.

The 37-year old has stepped in to replace Wayne Rooney, who departed the Rams earlier this month.

The club is preparing for life in League One following relegation from the Championship last season.

Derby are hoping to secure a new owner for the club in the coming days following a period of extreme financial turmoil.

The team were docked 21-points last campaign for the club going into administration in September 2021.

Rosenior has worked alongside Rooney since the former England international took over the club 18 months ago.

But now the former defender is stepping into the role of the number one head coach with Rooney having left.

Speaking on Talksport, Jordan believes this could be a big chance for the former player to prove himself as a coach now that Derby look to be finding their way into a new era under a new owner.

“One way or another, we always maintained there would be an outcome,” said the Crystal Palace chairman, via Derbyshire Live.

“How that outcome manifested itself, I didn’t ever believe it would result in Derby’s liquidation.

“These things are always difficult to achieve. If the administrators got it across the line, with somebody who has the best interests of the club at heart and isn’t driven by some ulterior motive, then off they go.

“There will be 28,000 fans at Derby next season, with a new dawn and a huge opportunity for Liam Rosenior if he is going to be given the opportunity to run that football club. It is huge.”

Literally 99% of Derby County supporters should be scoring 28/28 on this quiz – Can you?

1 of 28 In what year were Derby County founded? 1880 1884 1886 1890

Rosenior received plaudits for his work with Rooney during their time together as part of the coaching team.

It remains to be seen whether a full-time replacement for the 36-year old will be sought after by new owners, but the ex-Hull player has taken the reins as pre-season gets underway.

The Verdict

This is a huge opportunity for Rosenior, who deserves the chance to lead the team into the upcoming campaign.

While the off the pitch situation at Pride Park has been awful for some time, the players and coaching staff have worked hard to maintain a high standard on the pitch.

Supporters have also backed the team on the pitch during this time, so many will likely want to see some lineage from the Rooney era continue into League One.

But a new owner will need to be installed quickly so that the first team squad can be strengthened before the opening day against Oxford United.