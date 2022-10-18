Simon Jordan issues verdict as Middlesbrough close in on Michael Carrick appointment

According to multiple reports, Middlesbrough look like they’ve finally got their hands on the number one target to replace Chris Wilder as Michael Carrick is set to become the new head coach at the Riverside Stadium.

It was revealed by the Northern Echo on Monday that talks had been revived between Boro and the 41-year-old, following initial discussions over a week ago that ended with Carrick not sure if he wanted to return to football just yet, nearly a year on from his Manchester United departure as a first-team coach.

However, the Boro hierarchy are desperate to get an appointment in place after two defeats on the spin under interim boss Leo Percovich, and having returned to the negotiating table, ex-England international Carrick now looks to be closing in on completing a move to Teesside.

Boro currently sit in 22nd position in the Championship going into the midweek round of fixtures, with a home loss to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday afternoon and West Brom’s victory away at Reading seeing the Baggies leapfrogging them in the table, with both clubs said to be interested in Carrick’s services as their new head coach.

Whilst some are positive about Carrick’s seemingly imminent arrival at Middlesbrough, one person who isn’t so enthused is former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan, who has somewhat dismissed his potential credentials and believes Boro can do better, putting him in the same bracket as another reported target in Rob Edwards.

“I don’t think either one of them (Carrick or Edwards) are hugely palatable for the level that Middlesbrough find themselves in,” Jordan said on TalkSPORT.

“Steve (Gibson, Middlesbrough owner) has been the chairman for nearly 30 years, 13-14 managers – he knows his way around some of the top managers he’s had in there, and he will have a better view of what he thinks is right for his football club.

“But looking at the challenges that they’ve had, they’ve gone to Chris Wilder because Wilder is experienced in management, did a good job at Sheffield United – I don’t like the way he departed and some of his conduct but it doesn’t alter the fact he did a good job for Sheffield United at the time – he had Neil Warnock in there and managed them for a period of time, two very experienced managers, he’s had Aitor Karanka, he’s had Tony Mowbray, he’s had a variety of managers and they all find it challenging to get Middlesbrough what they really want which is a stabilised place in the Premier League or to get out of the Championship and stay out of it.

“It’s difficult to see why he would think that two fledging young managers in Rob Edwards and Michael Carrick – who isn’t a manager, he’s a coach – will cut their teeth effectively, but he’s closer to it and Steve is a brilliant chairman and is very committed to his football club, so if Gibbo thinks he’s right then there must be a reason behind it.

“I can’t see it – I look at it and say ‘He was a great player’, but there’s a vast difference, a polar difference between a great player and being a manager – especially in a division which you have no knowledge of.”

The Verdict

It would be harsh to dismiss Carrick before he’s even appointed just because he has never coached in the division before.

Frank Lampard stepped straight into a Championship job with Derby County a number of years ago, and even though he failed to get the Rams up to the Premier League, he did a stellar enough job to get them to the play-off final in his first job.

Some ex-players who were very good and intelligent on the pitch end up being very cut out for management, and Carrick does seem to be one of those who would fit the bill – Jose Mourinho seemed to rate him anyway by inviting him onto his coaching staff at Manchester United.

Carrick’s seemingly imminent appointment is a more exciting one than perhaps some of the other names that were being circulated, and it’s very important that he is given a chance to succeed.