Simon Jordan issues update on potential Coventry City takeover

Simon Jordan has admitted that the chances of him purchasing Championship outfit Coventry City are decreasing after previously claiming to be interested in a takeover of the club.

In mid-August, Jordan, who was the chairman of Crystal Palace between the years 2000 and 2010 and is now a regular pundit on TalkSPORT, revealed that he was pondering a return to ownership in the sport and was looking at the Sky Blues as a potential team to acquire.

Jordan said he was being encouraged to look at Coventry’s situation following their early season struggles, which saw a number of home matches postponed in the opening weeks due to the state of the pitch at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Quiz: Have any of these 20 current or ex-Coventry City players ever played for a German club?

1 of 20 Has Marcel Hilssner ever played for a German club? Yes No

Mark Robins’ side share the stadium with Rugby Union side Wasps, and a number of Rugby Sevens matches at the Commonwealth Games that were played at the CBS Arena contributed to the turf being rendered unplayable.

The club’s current owners SISU have been in charge since late 2007 when they saved the Sky Blues from administration, but there has been a tumultuous relationship between the supporters and the hierarchy over the years.

And whilst there was seemingly keenness to perhaps strike a deal with a group of investors, Jordan has now played down the hopes of being involved in a takeover of the West Midlands club.

“It’s a very difficult nut to crack because you have a stadium that may need to be moved or a stadium that may need to be redeveloped,” Jordan explained, per TalkSPORT.

“You’ve got a property developer in the mix, you’ve got people who own the football club who have a slightly inflated idea of what it’s worth.

“So it’s a hard yard situation because you can take advantage of reconfiguring the stadium because of the decline of Wasps and all that’s going on there, or you can take advantage of the fact that the council might want it back to redevelop to move it across and build another stadium.

“All of it makes it a more convoluted and complicated process and, to be honest with you, it’s too much like hard yards.”

The Verdict

The end of Jordan’s time at Crystal Palace in 2009 and 2010 didn’t go so well as the club were forced to enter administration due to cash-flow problems, but you’d have to assume he wouldn’t have the same issues if he were to get a hold of Coventry.

But his most recent words now make that particular proposition less likely than ever – if it ever did have a chance of happening.

The fact that Wasps – who own the CBS Arena – seem to be in turmoil may complicate any potential takeover in the near future of Coventry, with any new potential owner presumably wanting ownership of the stadium as well.

That seems to be the biggest roadblock and one that Jordan will likely use as his reasoning to say a deal cannot be done.