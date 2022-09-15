Simon Jordan issues strong verdict on Steve Bruce as West Brom’s struggles continue

Simon Jordan believes that West Brom boss Steve Bruce will be under pressure as Albion’s poor form continued with a 3-2 defeat at home to Birmingham City last night.

After a fairly productive summer, that saw the Baggies bring in Jed Wallace and John Swift in deals that were seen as real coups, many expected Albion to be pushing for promotion this season.

However, one win in nine has left Bruce’s side sitting outside the relegation zone on goal difference at this early stage.

And, speaking on TalkSPORT, former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan, who appointed Bruce as boss at Selhurst Park in 2001, claimed that major improvements are needed quickly for the 61-year-old to keep his job.

“You’ve got a win record of around 33%, that is not why West Bromwich Albion employed you. They employed a manger to get them out of the division, not to keep them in the division.

“If he doesn’t do better, he’s going to get what he deserves because this isn’t good enough. I can’t make excuses for Steve and I don’t find the necessity to do so – I like him, but this isn’t good enough. He’ll be told this by the people he works for, West Brom should be doing a damn sight better.”

The verdict

You can’t really argue with anything that Jordan says here as the reality is that Albion are massively underachieving so far this season.

Bruce thought he could take the team to promotion last season when he was appointed but fans gave him some leeway as there are clearly other issues at the club and he arrived mid-season.

Now though, whilst some problems remain off the pitch, he is working with a good squad and there’s no way that group should be in 20th position, so he must get results quickly.

