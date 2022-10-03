Simon Jordan issues scathing verdict on Middlesbrough managerial candidate

Former football chairman turned pundit Simon Jordan has questioned why Rob Edwards is a candidate for the vacant Middlesbrough managerial role following his sacking from Watford.

Following a dismal start to the 2022-23 Championship season, the Boro hierarchy terminated the contract of Wilder less than a year after he replaced Neil Warnock in the dugout at the Riverside Stadium, with the Teessiders languishing in 22nd position.

The search has already begun for a replacement, and one name that appears to be high on Steve Gibson’s radar is Edwards.

Quiz: Did Middlesbrough win, draw or lose the last time they played at these 18 stadiums?

1 of 18 Oakwell Win Draw Loss

The 39-year-old was appointed as Watford’s new head coach this past summer following the Hornets’ relegation from the Premier League and Edwards winning the League Two title with Forest Green Rovers, but his time at Vicarage Road ended abruptly last week when after just 10 league matches in charge.

As per an exclusive report from Football League World, Edwards is one of the two names, along with Carlos Corberan, to be of major interest for the job, but after his early exit from Watford, ex-Crystal Palace owner Jordan doesn’t believe Edwards has the credentials to step into the hot-seat.

“How does Rob Edwards become a contender when he’s been booted out of a job at Watford because they don’t think he’s doing a particularly good job there?” Jordan questioned on TalkSPORT.

“He did a decent job at Forest Green Rovers and showed not any great particular brand of loyalty, left them at the first opportunity for a bigger job, so it beggars belief – why would he be in for the Middlesbrough job?”

The Verdict

It feels like Edwards has been pretty harshly treated by Jordan here.

He jumped into a job at Watford that was a massive level above what he has experienced before, and found that he didn’t necessarily have the players to utilise in his preferred 3-5-2 system.

Watford weren’t doing terribly when Gino Pozzo decided to relieve Edwards of his duties, and there was a general sense that he should have been given more time to try and put his own stamp on things at the club.

That didn’t happen though, but the formation he tends to use is the one that Chris Wilder also utilises – that could be a good thing in terms of continuation or a bad thing as it hasn’t been working so far this season.