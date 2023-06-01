Simon Jordan has claimed that Michael Carrick is not ready for the Tottenham managerial role.

Spurs are still currently searching for a successor to Antonio Conte now that the Premier League season is over.

The London club dismissed the Italian in April, installing Christian Stellini and then Ryan Mason in charge on a temporary basis.

However, the hunt for a long-term replacement has dragged into June, with a number of names still on the shortlist.

Could Michael Carrick take charge at Tottenham?

The Middlesbrough boss has been linked with the vacancy at his former club following an impressive stint in charge at the Riverside.

Carrick oversaw a huge transformation in form in the second half of the Championship campaign that brought the team from the relegation battle to fourth in the table.

However, Jordan does not believe that he is ready to make the jump to a club the size of Spurs.

Speaking on Talksport, the pundit praised the work that the 41-year-old has done with Boro, but claimed that it is too soon to make the jump to Tottenham.

When asked if he thought Carrick was ready for the Spurs job, he responded: “Not really,” via HITC.

“He was part of a coaching set up at Man United.

“He stepped in after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer got removed.

“But I don’t think he showed any credentials that could be of any use to Spurs at this stage.

“He’s done brilliantly well at Middlesbrough.

“But he’s got a lot more to learn.

“Taking the Tottenham job at this stage would be very difficult for him.”

Middlesbrough missed out on Premier League promotion following a 1-0 aggregate loss in the play-off semi-finals to Coventry City.

Boro will be aiming to go one step further and compete for automatic promotion next season.

Is Michael Carrick ready to become Tottenham manager?

Carrick is still in his first managerial role in football, so should stick it out with Middlesbrough to continue gaining valuable experience.

While he has done an excellent job with the second division side, the leap to Spurs would bring a lot of pressure with it.

Carrick is better off learning his trade at a lower level, continuing to gain experience under the radar while building a solid CV to go with his big name.

We’ve seen the likes of Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard flounder by going to the Premier League too quickly, so Carrick should be keen to avoid their mistakes.