Simon Jordan has issued a message to Reading supporters amid uncertainty over the ownership situation.

The deadline for owner Dai Yongge to sell the club is 4 April after he was disqualified from the EFL’s owners and directors test.

However, the Royals were handed a major setback on Wednesday evening after the Guardian reported that Rob Couhig rejected an offer to lift his security over the club’s stadium and training ground.

The Berkshire outfit are running out of time to find a solution that allows for a takeover, with a bid led by businessman Robert Platek looking to take control of the club, with Reading at risk of punishment from the EFL.

Simon Jordan issues Reading ownership message

Jordan has criticised Yongge’s handling of the situation surrounding Reading, and believes there have also been others who haven’t helped, including the likes of William Storey and even Couhig.

However, he’s assured supporters that the lack of any immediate concerns over expulsion should ease their fears for now.

“You’ve got a guy who just looks like he wants the world to burn in terms of, he’s lost his share of the football club and is not accepting the fact he’s got to wipe his mouth and realistically speaking is only going to get a certain amount of money back,” said Jordan, via Talksport.

“And also there’s a few people kicking around this, feels like there always is, a lot of tyre-kickers, carpet-baggers that come along and tell you what they’re going to do.

“And there’s a lot of noise about what they want to do with other peoples’ money, or no money at all.

“We saw the fast drinks guy come in (Storey), not a lot of substance there.

“I’m not so sure the American lawyer is helping the equation, he’s got a lot to say for himself, Rob Couhig, and I think he’s got a lot of naval-gazing going on as well, a lot of signalling about the right sentiments.

“But when it comes down to it, can he do the deal, can he do it in a certain fashion? I’m not entirely sure.

“My message Reading fans, insofar as they’re listening to my message, is I don’t think there’s immediacy to the fact you’re going to get expelled.

League One standings 2024-25 (As of April 4th) Team P GD Pts 1 Birmingham City 38 +39 89 2 Wrexham 40 +24 75 3 Wycombe Wanderers 39 +29 75 4 Charlton Athletic 40 +19 72 5 Stockport County 40 +22 71 6 Bolton Wanderers 39 +4 63 7 Reading 39 +5 62

“And I think that’s the last port of call.

“This isn’t Steve Dale, this isn’t that clown at Bury who had absolutely nothing, this is a football club that is actually currently meeting its obligations, albeit sometimes poorly.

“And I don’t think there’s any ambition to take them out of the pyramid because it has far more far-reaching effects.”

Reading are in the mix for promotion to the Championship this season, with Noel Hunt’s side one point outside the play-off places.