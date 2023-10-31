Highlights Simon Jordan believes that Leicester City and other clubs have no case against Everton in the potential legal battle over financial fair play rules.

Jordan argues that the clubs agreed to the Premier League's rules and any court would refer them back to those rules.

Despite potentially being hard done by, Leicester can find solace in their dominant position in the Championship table as they fight for promotion back to the Premier League.

Simon Jordan has warned Leicester City that they won’t have a case against Everton ahead of an impending legal case between the club.

It has been reported that Leicester are among a number of clubs weighing up a potential suit against Everton if they are found guilty of breaking the Premier League’s financial fair play rules.

According to the Telegraph, the Premier League have called for a 12-point deduction penalty, which would apply for this season, for the Toffees if they are found to have breached the league’s rules.

Alongside the Foxes, Burnley, Leeds United and Southampton could also form part of any legal case against Everton, with their feeling being that they would be owed money from the Merseyside club due to damages.

The Premier League’s rules does allow clubs to sue one another, which does leave Everton open to a potential legal battle.

What are Simon Jordan’s thoughts on Everton’s potential legal case?

Speaking on Talksport, Jordan claimed that these clubs signed up to the Premier League’s rules and that the consequences of breaching those rules is also governed by the organisers.

He believes that any court would rule in favour of abiding by the league’s own rules that those clubs agreed to.

“They’ve got no chance,” said Jordan, via Liverpool Echo.

“Everyone signs up to a covenant which is basically that the sanctioning of a breach has these consequences.

“Now they can make a case if they want and try and make a case through the legal system to try and suggest that this is a breach of the rules people signed up to those rules.

“Any decent court case is going to refer them back to the industry that came from and say what were the rules that you signed up to.

“The rules that you signed up to where that the punishment for financial breaches was this.

“You can’t then go and say ‘Well I don’t like the rules that I signed up to and I can’t do anything about changing those rules, so I’m now going to sue you for them’.

“Any decent court will refer you back to your industry because that’s the governance that you decided you were going to be a party to.”

Where are Leicester City, Leeds United and Southampton in the Championship table?

A decision is expected soon from the independent tribunal currently overseeing the case involving Everton.

Weekly wages: Leicester City's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Meanwhile, Leicester, Leeds and Southampton are all fighting for promotion back to the Premier League, with the Foxes leading the way at the top of the Championship table.

Is the Everton situation fair on Leicester, Leeds and Southampton?

Everton easily could have been docked points last year instead of this if the tribunal process had moved along more quickly, so in some sense it is unfortunate for Leicester that they’ve lost out.

A 12-point penalty would have easily kept the Foxes in the top flight if it had arrived last May instead of potentially November.

Whether they can reasonably argue that the Toffees owes them money in damages or not is up to legal experts to decide, but they do have every reason to feel hard done by.

However, Leicester can at least take solace in the fact that Enzo Maresca’s side is currently dominating their way to promotion straight back to the top flight.