Simon Jordan issues honest Wayne Rooney claim following Derby County exit

Simon Jordan believes Wayne Rooney is not capable of taking on a Premier League managerial role despite building his reputation at Derby County.

The 36-year old led the club for 18 months, but recently departed ahead of pre-season training beginning.

The Rams are now preparing for life in League One following relegation from the Championship.

Financial turmoil has seen the club’s chances of competing on the pitch dwindle, with several players leaving during a fierce relegation battle last campaign.

Despite the off the field difficulties, Rooney still managed to galvanise the team to fight against relegation even with a 21 point deduction penalty going against his side due to going into administration.

However, the Crystal Palace chairman was speaking on Talksport, where he claimed that Rooney thrived in a specific set of circumstances that he may not be able to replicate at a more functional club at this level.

“I can’t make a case for Wayne Rooney to get a Premier League manager’s job, I can’t make a case for him to get a Championship manager’s job,” said Jordan, via Talksport.

“Look, it’s one thing holding together a disparate group of players that are galvanised by adversity that you’ve got no choice with.

“Derby of course with a 21 point loss and deficit – pulled it back and made it competitive. Yet, again when Derby had an opportunity to kick on they didn’t kick on with points when they were almost within touching distance.

“They did it the previous season under Rooney, they got a head start then I think they won one of the last 13 games.

“Now people will say that’s because of injuries and Simon you’re not across the detail and so and so forth, but Rooney you know has made a better fist of being a manager than I anticipated he would.

“So I don’t know, I don’t think he’s hurt himself, I think people will see him as a slightly mature individual… But I do think Rooney will struggle.”

It remains to be seen whether Rooney will be afforded the opportunity to return to a Championship level club, or if a top flight team may even offer him a position.

But Rooney did receive plenty of plaudits for his work at Pride Park, so it would come as no surprise to see him make a return to management.

His assistant Liam Rosenior has taken over the role of interim manager with Derby.

The Verdict

Rooney was in the conversation for the Everton role following the sacking of Rafa Benitez last season.

But committing to finishing the campaign with Derby was the right move, and Everton wasn’t a great fit for a young and inexperienced coach to take over, despite Rooney’s ties to the club.

His next managerial role will be vital and he will have to choose his moment carefully because it will be a big test of whether or not he is truly cut out for the position.

It was disappointing to see the former England international step away from Derby, but it is hard to blame him considering the off-field difficulties surrounding the club.