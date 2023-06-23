TalkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has ruled out any claims that Spurs have made a formal bid for Leicester City's James Maddison at this moment in time.

The England international remains in the midst of a potential bidding war between Spurs and Newcastle, and this morning Fabrizio Romano revealed that new boss Ange Postecoglu has approved of Maddison becoming a key target as he begins life in North London.

What has Simon Jordan said about Spurs' interest in James Maddison?

Live on TalkSPORT alongside Sam Matterface & Danny Murphy, the former Crystal Palace chairman claimed that Levy had told him in private that Spurs hadn't targeted Maddison at the time, although he did not deny that there is interest in the England international.

James Maddison could leave Leicester City in the near future with rumoured interest from the Premier League

“I think he is a decent player, a good player. I don’t think he is the player people quite think he is," Jordan said.

"But I have sat across from Danny and Graeme Souness, who have both been top midfielders, and they think he is ‘top-drawer’.

“With that in mind, I don’t push back against the notion that he is a top-drawer player.

"He has an embarrassment of riches, if both [Tottenham and Newcastle] are in for him, and according to Daniel Levy they weren’t in for James Maddison.”

Jordan also believes that moving to either club offers different benefits to the England international, but predicts that he more than likely end up in North London.

“If [Spurs and Newcastle do want Maddison], then you’ve got two managers that I think are good managers to play for.

“One has got a toxic fanbase and needs a rebuild, while the other is in really good nick. I think either one of those clubs is a really good fit for James, and I think Tottenham is where he lands.”

Which club will James Maddison leave Leicester City for?

It seems that its a question of when, rather than if the 26-year-old departs the King Power Stadium following Leicester's relegation last month.

It had been reported last week that Spurs submitted a £50M for the services of Maddison alongside Harvey Barnes, which has since been disputed.

It has been a very up and down transfer saga, with both clubs at separate points reported to be leading the race to secure his services.

Regardless of his destination, it is clear that Maddison still has the ability to produce in a top-level side in the Premier League, still managing to accumulate 19 goal contributions in a side which were seen as the major under-performers throughout last season.