Simon Jordan issues critical Lee Bowyer message as he closes in on Birmingham City job

Simon Jordan has questioned why Lee Bowyer has decided to leave Charlton to join Championship strugglers Birmingham City.

It was revealed yesterday that the 44-year-old had walked out on the Addicks, and whilst he is still to be confirmed as the new Blues boss, it’s a matter of time before the announcement comes.

Whilst it’s a step up for now, Bowyer is inheriting a Blues team that are fighting to survive in the second tier.

And, speaking to TalkSPORT, as quoted by Birmingham Live, former Crystal Palace owner Jordan suggested this was a sideward step at best for the ex-England international.

“Birmingham and Charlton, with due respect… London? Why would he be going from Charlton, which is a big London football club with a very wealthy guy with bags of ambition, why would Bowyer want to leave that to go to Birmingham?

“Why would you do it? This is the club you started your career at. We all know managers make decisions that sometimes come back and bite them on the backside.”

Bowyer, who also had a spell with Blues as a player, is expected to be in the dugout for tomorrow’s game at home to Reading.

Were each of these 20 former Birmingham City players left or right footed?

1 of 20 Matthew Upson Right Left

The verdict

This is a slightly surprising assessment from Jordan, because Birmingham are a club with huge potential if you get things right, and many would argue they are a bigger club than Charlton.

However, you can see his point to some degree. Bowyer is joining a club with a hierarchy that have consistently made bad decisions, whilst relegation this season is a real possibility.

Ultimately, time will tell, but this is a great opportunity for Bowyer, and his only focus now will be to keep Blues up.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.