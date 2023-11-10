Highlights Hull City is being praised for offering Liam Rosenior a new contract, but they need to address their issue of drawing too many games.

TalkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan has come out praising Hull City's decision to give Liam Rosenior a new contract but highlighted that they need to stop drawing games.

As reported by Hull Live, owner Acun Ilicali has offered Rosenior a new deal to stay at the MKM stadium amid other parties' interest in the young coach.

The former Derby coach has done a fantastic job since joining the Tigers, turning them from relegation candidates to promotion chasers this season.

The major difference for Hull sitting outside the play-offs is that the East Yorkshire outfit have drawn too many games.

That was something that Jordan highlighted and whilst praising Ilicali's decision to offer Rosenior a new deal, admitted the number of draws is becoming a problem.

What did Simon Jordan say?

Speaking on TalkSport Jordan said: "He's saying you don't try and keep somebody when they don't want to be there.

"At the same time, he also won't allow someone to come and take his manager and walk off without having to pay some sort of compensation.

"It's a double-edged sword. He wants to make sure Liam is secure in the knowledge that he's wanted at Hull by having a longer-term contract and also protecting the club's interests because if Liam progresses in the way Acun thinks he will then there's going to be some interest in him and that shouldn't be to Hull's detriment any more than it already will be if somebody tries to take his manager from the football club."

Jordan went on to highlight a big problem for Hull City saying they need to be more ruthless to turn many draws into victories.

"I like it and I think they've got something going" Jordan continued.

"The big problem Hull have got at this moment in time is they draw too many games. They've got a 42 percent draw record. He's got a 31 percent win record. they need to turn a few more of those draws into wins."

Is what Jordan said right?

It's hard not to agree with Simon Jordan on this matter.

The only thing stopping the Tigers from breaching the play-offs is the amount of draws.

As mentioned by Jordan in his interview, the Tigers under Rosenior have had a 42% draw record which is quite high.

Whether that is down to complacency or what, who knows? But it is one big issue that Hull needs to address to mount a serious promotion push.

In terms of Hull offering Rosenior a new deal, It seems like a smart decision.

He has turned fortunes around for the Tigers and has made a real impact since arriving on Humberside.

It's no wonder that other teams are chasing him to become manager as he has done an incredible job, as Jordan said.

Whilst offering Rosenior could turn out to be a good decision from Ilicali, if Rosenior stays, the drawing problem needs to be addressed.