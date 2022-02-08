Simon Jordan has his say on major Birmingham City decision made by Lee Bowyer

Simon Jordan still believes that Lee Bowyer hasn’t made a step up by leaving Charlton Athletic for Birmingham City.

The former Blues player was named as Aitor Karanka’s successor in March last year, with Jordan one of a few who questioned why Bowyer swapped The Valley for St. Andrew’s, even if he jumped up a division.

And, even though the Londoners look set for another year in the third tier, Blues have had plenty of problems, with fans turning against the owners.

Therefore, Jordan told TalkSPORT, as quoted by Birmingham Live, that still doesn’t totally understand why the 45-year-old made the move.

“We questioned it a year ago and Lee was very unoffended by my questioning of his ambition, to leave a club (Charlton) that had a new owner coming in who had bags of ambition and money to go to a football club that looked like a busted flush.

“Birmingham are in a similar position to when he came in. They are 18th right now, they have the conundrum of the fans being off side completely against the ownership there. He’s picked, for me, the wrong horse.”

The verdict

This is not an opinion that will go down well with the Blues support, but you can understand the point he is making as the off-field issues at the club has been highlighted in recent weeks.

Whilst Charlton are operating in a lower league at the moment, they certainly have more stability off the pitch.

However, Jordan does go on to mention Bowyer’s connection with the club, and that was surely a factor. Ultimately, it’s been a tough year for Bowyer but he does deserve credit for the way he has handled himself in these tough circumstances.

