Simon Jordan gives his verdict on Derby County situation after Chris Kirchner news emerges

Derby County have had a turbulent time over the past number of weeks.

Despite suffering relegation down to League One this year, the Rams will have been glad to still have a team.

Things started to look up at the end of the season when American businessman Chris Kirchner came in to buy the club and a deal looked likely which would save Derby’s future.

However, a recent breakdown which saw Kirchner unable to provide funds has led to the deal now being off with the American withdrawing his bid to buy the club, despite having a non-refundable deposit down on the club.

The reasons behind the decision are hard to understand and former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has had his say on the matter as told talkSPORT (via Derbyshire Live): “I’m trying to work backwards to work out why he won’t do it. When he was on the golf course last week and he wouldn’t tap to anybody, at the time, I thought he wouldn’t do this deal.

“I talked myself into him doing it because he was committed into the deal, why would he carry on the way he’s carrying on and why would be put on a non-refundable deposit down for about two million quid?”

Furthermore in response to a Jim White comment about buyer’s regret, Jordan went on to say: “That’s key terminology because if you look at Chris Kirchner, Goldman Sachs have got about £60million invested in the business he owns at a certain multiple of six so his business is worth about £300-400million. This man has got the means now and in the future.

“I think there’s an element of walking up to the finishing line. I nearly walked away at the competition stage with Palace because you get this situation where you’re comforted with the reality of certain aspects and you think why am I doing this? I wonder if people that are invested in other businesses that he’s got are sitting there going why in god’s name would you being doing this?

“I’m surmising, this is a fishing expedition on my part trying to work out why someone would walk up to the finishing line and then pull back from it. I hear lots of things, I hear highfaluting football agents in behind this deal, I hear people like Garry Cook, I hear a lot of different dynamic. I hear [Mike] Ashley is at the table but won’t get involved until there’s nobody else there, doesn’t want to be involved in a bidding competition, wants to do the deal as he wants to.

“They didn’t want to buy the stadium and the best time to buy the stadium is at the time you purchase the football club because if you have success, someone will leverage you when you try and buy it.

“I had felt initially he would do it, I know he’s got the money to do it and he’s proved up. Something’s changed in his mind.”

The Verdict:

The past few weeks have been a whirlwind for Derby County and its supporters and it’s disappointing that after all this time it’s back to square one.

It’s really hard to understand why Chris Kirchner pulled out of this deal when he did especially with the money he has already put into the deal.

It’s an interesting insight from Simon Jordan who has owned a football club himself and therefore understands the processes of these things a bit more.

However, it seems as though he is equally perplexed over this and it may just be as simple as the buyer getting cold feet and pulling out of the deal.

Regardless of the reasons, the Rams find themselves in a poor position now and will be hoping that someone can come in to save their club sooner rather than later.