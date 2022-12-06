Simon Jordan gives advice to Burnley’s Vincent Kompany amid Belgium links

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has recently been linked with the vacant managerial job with the Belgium national team.

A report from journalist Alan Nixon claimed that the Clarets are expecting an approach from the Belgian FA for the 36-year-old after Roberto Martinez stepped down following a poor World Cup campaign. Belgium failed to qualify for the knockout rounds of the tournament, winning just one of their group games and finishing third behind Morocco and Croatia.

It was an incredibly underwhelming performance from Belgium, especially considering their so called ‘golden generation’ of players, including stars such as Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku.

Kompany, who made 89 appearances for Belgium as a player, has made an excellent start to life at Turf Moor. His side sit top of the Championship table, three points clear of second-placed Sheffield United and five clear of third-placed Blackburn Rovers.

On his show with Jim White, talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan says that Kompany should reject any advances from the national side and instead stay with the Clarets as they continue their push for promotion at the first attempt.

“The Belgium job could be a poison chalice, because what’s coming behind this so-called ‘golden generation’?” Jordan said on talkSPORT.

“He’s at a stage where he’s developing his managerial career, he’s still very young in managerial terms.

“He’s got an opportunity to manage in the Premier League rather than do a part-time job as an international manager in a national that’s underachieved in the last six years with its best generation of footballers.

“I think it’s degrees of loss, potentially leaving a decent Premier League job, potentially if he gets Burnley there, to earn a job at a stage of his career when it’s perhaps for a slightly older manager at a different time in their career.

“That’s not suggesting Roberto Martinez was particularly old when he took the job because he wasn’t.”

However, the former Crystal Palace owner did admit that he doesn’t think Kompany will necessarily remain in Lancashire for too long and that he should consider more attractive propositions than Belgium when the time is right.

“I don’t think it would be the right move for Vincent Kompany, but I’m not suggesting all roads lead to Burnley and to stay at Burnley,” Jordan said.

The verdict

Kompany is clearly destined for big things in his managerial career.

Although it is still early days for him at Burnley, he has made an excellent impact and his side look like the outstanding team in the Championship and seem well on course for promotion.

He has completely transformed the playing style at the club compared to Sean Dyche, bringing in an influx of players in the summer and building a team which plays exciting, attacking football. Kompany has developed a strong winning mentality at the club, much like the one he had as a player which saw him win multiple titles at Manchester City.

Given his high-profile name and the job he is doing at Turf Moor, it was always inevitable he would attract attention.

But Jordan is right to urge Kompany to stay at Burnley for now and turn down Belgium. As Martinez showed, even with a team as talented as Belgium have, winning trophies at international level is not easy and as some of the ‘golden generation’ get older, it does not seem that the same level of talent is coming through now to replace them.

It would be a huge risk for Kompany to take the job, particularly at such a difficult time following the World Cup humiliation.

There is no doubt Kompany will soon have suitors from bigger clubs, but if he stays with Clarets, he could find himself a Premier League manager with them if they can continue their current form.