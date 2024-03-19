Simon Jordan has aimed a dig at the Birmingham City owners amid reports that Gary Rowett is set for a return to the club.

The Blues are currently in danger of suffering relegation to League One following a disappointing season in the second tier.

Mark Venus is in charge of the first team squad following Tony Mowbray’s enforced absence due to illness.

But it has been reported that Rowett may take the reins of the side until the end of the campaign, as they await Mowbray’s return, amid a poor run of form under the current coach.

Birmingham have lost five of their last six games, and now have eight games left to ensure their survival in the Championship.

Jordan takes aim at Birmingham City’s owners

Jordan has claimed that the Birmingham owners have gotten what they deserve with this disastrous campaign.

He has cited the decision to dismiss John Eustace earlier this campaign as the reason why the Midlands outfit has earned this tricky decision.

“He will do a job there is no doubt about it and quite frankly Birmingham have got precisely what they deserve, the owners not fans to be clear,” said Jordan, via Talksport.

“The ownership model that took out John Eustace and decided to put in Wayne Rooney.”

Eustace was in charge of Birmingham from the summer of 2022 until October 2023, leaving the club with the team sitting sixth in the Championship table.

Rooney’s tenure as manager lasted just 15 games before he was replaced by Mowbray.

The team now sits 21st in the Championship standings, level on points with 22nd but ahead due to a superior goal difference.

Rowett could now be in charge for the side’s game against QPR on 29 March, which could be a huge fixture at the bottom end of the table.

Gary Rowett's Birmingham record

Gary Rowett's Birmingham City record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 106 42 32 32 39.6

The 50-year-old’s first stint in charge of the Midlands club lasted just over two years, arriving in October 2014 and leaving in December 2016.

He oversaw 106 games in all competitions, winning 42 times before being sacked and replaced by Gianfranco Zola.

The coach has been out of work since October of last year, ending his time at Millwall via mutual consent.

He had guided the team to an eighth place finish in the previous campaign, but results this campaign were underwhelming prior to his departure.

Rowett has also previously managed the likes of Stoke City, Derby County and Burton Albion.

Birmingham owners created mess of a season

The decision to sack Eustace back in October has led to this entire mess that the club now faces.

The team was flying high in the promotion race, performing quite well, and yet they still opted for a change.

While we’ll never know now whether the Blues could’ve actually competed for a top six place, it is clear that Eustace had the players punching above their weight and relegation was hardly a concern.

Now Rowett could become the fifth man to take the reins of the squad this season, in what feels like a desperate attempt to try and avoid relegation.

The circumstances behind Mowbray’s absence are very unfortunate, but they could have handled this situation far better by trying to appoint someone like Rowett at the time of his initial departure.