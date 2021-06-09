Simon Jordan delivers verdict on Championship manager amid fresh Crystal Palace links

Crystal Palace are seemingly back to square one in their hunt for Roy Hodgson’s replacement as talks with Nuno Espirito Santo have reportedly broken down.

It looked as though things were almost signed and sealed with the former Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach yesterday, but things can change quickly in football and less than 24 hours after it all seemed done, reports emerged that the deal was off.

The Telegraph believe that Palace and Nuno could not reach an agreement on terms, so they will seemingly move on to other potential targets.

Burnley’s Sean Dyche is one possibility but looking into the Football League, Swansea City head coach Steve Cooper is also of interest to the Eagles hierarchy, per the Daily Mail.

Cooper has been one of the names that has regularly been linked as Hodgson’s successor this summer and he could make the step up to the Premier League for the first time.

But former Palace chairman Simon Jordan believes that the former England under-17’s boss may not be the right fit for a side that has a lot of experienced players, big names and a squad that’s completely different to what Cooper has managed before.

“(In recent years) Tony Pulis, Alan Pardew, Roy Hodgson have all come in (at Palace). They are steady hands,” Jordan said on talkSPORT on June 9 at 10.15am, via HITC.

“Taking a guy from the Championship who has great credentials when managing young players is a risk for Palace. I don’t think it would particularly inspire the fans.

“Managing Swansea in the Championship is very different to managing in the Premier League when it’s the business end of elite players.”

The Verdict

There’s definitely risks that come with appointing someone like Cooper – who has only been in senior management for two seasons – but he clearly has something about him to guide Swansea to two play-off campaigns in a row.

He’s been able to use his contacts as former England coach to bring talented loanees in like Marc Guehi and Rhian Brewster to the Liberty Stadium, and he’s improved players like Jamal Lowe, Matt Grimes and Ben Cabango at the Swans.

It would definitely be a different job having to go into a club like Palace, who are seemingly in rebuild mode having released so many players this summer, and having to manage the different egos and bigger names that Cooper will not have experienced before.

So you can see why Jordan would have concerns about the potential appointment for his former club, but Cooper and Barnsley’s Valerien Ismael seem more realistic than a Dyche at this moment in time.