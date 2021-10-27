Simon Jordan delivers honest verdict on prospective Derby County buyer

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has admitted that he believes that prospective Derby County buyer Chris Kirchner has a serious amount of money behind him.

Kirchner has emerged as a front-runner in the bid to takeover Derby this month and recently outlined his intent to lift the club out of administration next week in an open letter to the club’s supporters.

The Rams have been actively looking to find a new owner this year.

However, two proposed takeover deals have already collapsed and the club were docked 12 points for entering administration last month.

With Derby now facing a battle to avoid relegation to League One this season, they will be hoping that a move can be completed before the transfer window opens as they currently cannot bolster their squad due to the fact that they are under an embargo.

Set to face Blackburn Rovers in the Championship this weekend, the Rams will be aiming to deliver a positive performance in-front of their supporters at Pride Park.

Ahead of this particular clash, Jordan offered his thoughts on Kirchner.

Speaking to talkSPORT (as cited by the Derby Telegraph), Jordan said: “I have had a little look at him to try and find a bit about him.

“The guy has got serious money.

“When you have administrators looking at things, they are looking at them far more forensically.

“I have looked at it as well.

Quiz: Do you know what club these 28 ex-Derby County players are playing at now?

1 of 28 Who does former Derby County man Martyn Waghorn play for now? Coventry City Lincoln City Ipswich Town Norwich City

“This guy has made some serious inroads into the logistics business where he has made a lot of money.

“He is also building a new business that I understand one of the major tech players has bought a very small stake in for about £70m, which values the business at about £7bn.

“This guy has got proper dough and I also think the Americans believe the sport over there that is about to really pop is soccer.”

The Verdict

If the club’s administrators believe that Kirchner is in a fit position to purchase Derby, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if a deal is completed relatively quickly.

Whilst the club’s supporters will be mindful about getting their hopes up regarding a potential takeover deal, there could finally be a light at the end of the tunnel for the Rams following what has been a dismal period for the club off-the-pitch.

When you consider that Derby have managed to illustrate some real signs of promise under the guidance of manager Wayne Rooney this season, there is no reason why they cannot go on to achieve survival.

By delivering the goods on a consistent basis at this level, the Rams could potentially move up the Championship standings in the coming months.