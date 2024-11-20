Former Crystal Palace owner and talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan believes Frank Lampard would be getting the job at Coventry City based on his strong Championship record, rather than the fact he is a big name.

Coventry are on the hunt for a new manager following the shock departure of Mark Robins, who was sacked earlier this month after over seven-and-a-half years in charge.

A host of names have been linked with the job since Robins' exit, including Matt Bloomfield, Alan Sheehan, John Eustace, Michael Skubala, Luis Boa Morte, Rob Edwards and Ruud van Nistelrooy, but the Sky Blues are now said to be in advanced talks with Lampard.

Lampard has been out of work since his disappointing interim spell at Chelsea came to an end in May 2023, and while no agreement has yet been reached with Coventry, he could be set to make a return to management at the CBS Arena, with talks continuing this week.

Frank Lampard's managerial record (according to Transfermarkt) Club Games Won Drawn Lost Win percentage Derby County 57 26 15 16 45.6% Chelsea 84 44 15 25 52.4% Everton 44 12 8 24 27.3% Chelsea (interim) 11 1 2 8 9.1%

The Sky Blues currently sit 17th in the Championship table, just one point clear of the relegation zone, and should Lampard take charge in the coming days, his first game would be at home to second-placed Sheffield United on Saturday.

Jordan: Lampard would be getting the Coventry City job on merit

Lampard has previously managed in the Championship with Derby County in the 2018-19 season, and he led the Rams to the play-off final, where they were beaten by Aston Villa.

Jordan insisted that Lampard deserves another opportunity in the second tier after the job he did at Pride Park, and he dismissed suggestions that the 46-year-old is only under consideration by Coventry because he is a high-profile former player.

"With Frank, I think he was moderately successful in the Championship," Jordan said on talkSPORT.

"If Frank was being given a Premier League job now, I'd be saying that's a second chance in a space that he's not done that well in, but in isolation, you could also look at the first season at Chelsea and say that he did okay.

"It's Everton and going back to Chelsea that has damaged Frank's credibility in the Premier League, but I don't think his credibility is damaged in the Championship because he did okay at Derby.

"He's done alright in the Championship and he knows the league."

"Because it's Frank Lampard, it gets additional scrutiny from the media, but for me interviewing him, all of that is background noise," Jordan continued.

"I'd be asking have you got the chops, do you know this division and do I believe in your vision?

"If the narrative is that he gets a second chance because he's Frank Lampard, I'm not sure that's right."

Related Ben Sheaf's contract and transfer situation at Coventry City explained At FLW we take a look at Ben Sheaf's contract situation at Coventry City.

Frank Lampard deserves a chance at Coventry City

It is difficult to disagree with Jordan on this one.

While Lampard's time at Everton and disastrous interim spell at Chelsea has raised doubts about his managerial ability at Premier League level, he did a more than respectable job at Derby during his one season managing in the Championship.

Some may argue that Lampard should have got the Rams promoted with loanees such as Mason Mount and Harry Wilson in the team, but getting them to the play-off final was still a creditable achievement, and there is nothing to suggest he could not achieve the same with Coventry.

Lampard may not have been the first choice of Sky Blues supporters, many of whom are still devastated by the departure of Robins, and there are risks to his appointment, but there is no doubt that he deserves another chance in the Championship.