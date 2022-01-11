Simon Jordan comments on Middlesbrough’s £45 million Derby County claim

Simon Jordan has claimed that Middlesbrough’s £45 million claim on Derby County is fictional.

It had been reported by the Sun that Middlesbrough were seeking up to £45 million from Derby County for Financial Fair Play breaches.

However, the Crystal Palace chairman was speaking on Talksport about the financial situation at Derby, when he revealed his belief that the claim is a “work of fiction,” and does not exist.

“What I understand from Middlesbrough and around Middlesbrough is this £45 million figure is a work of fiction. No one has talked from Middlesbrough’s side of things about £45 million,” said Jordan, via the Derby Telegraph.

“I don’t believe Derby will be allowed to implode but I do believe a discussion probably needs to happen between the administrator and Middlesbrough saying ‘What is it you want and how can we do a deal?’ rather than perhaps terminologies and legal jargon being thrown around by the administrators to threaten certain clubs with ‘You ain’t got no case’.

“There is a legitimate concern, it needs to be rectified.”

Derby County find themselves in administration due to the financial difficulties the club has had. This has seen them docked 21-points for this Championship season.

That has left Wayne Rooney’s side bottom of the table, 11 points from safety.

It will take an incredible second half of the season to maintain their Championship status. The Rams’ next game comes against Sheffield United at Pride Park on January 15.

The Verdict

This is all a very messy situation that absolutely needs to be sorted out. All parties need to put their cards on the table so that Derby County knows what it is they need to do.

Middlesbrough obviously have unfinished business with the Rams, which any new owner will likely have to sort out once they take over.

Derby need to hope that such deals won’t put off the likes of Mike Ashley, who was most recently linked with the purchase of the club last week.