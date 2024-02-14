Highlights Leeds United's recent victory over Southampton has put them ahead in the automatic promotion battle.

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan believes Leeds is a bigger club and deserves to be in the Premier League.

Southampton's loss to Bristol City ended their lengthy unbeaten run and may affect their chances of promotion.

Simon Jordan has aimed a dig at Southampton amid an intense automatic promotion battle with Leeds United.

The Saints suffered a setback on Tuesday night as they fell behind the Yorkshire outfit in the Championship table.

The team’s lengthy unbeaten run, lasting 25 games, ended with an away loss to Bristol City.

A 3-1 defeat opened the door for Leeds to move ahead in the automatic promotion battle, with Daniel Farke’s side earning a comfortable 4-0 victory away to Swansea City.

The south coast club’s last loss came at the end of September, but this impressive run came to an end against the Robins at a crucial stage of the campaign.

Simon Jordan takes aim at Southampton

Jordan has claimed that Leeds would be the more deserving club to gain promotion to the Premier League this year.

The former Crystal Palace owner believes that the Whites are a bigger club, more befitting of England’s top division.

“I’ve always maintained the view that one of the most intimidating grounds is Elland Road. One of the best atmospheres is Elland Road,” said Jordan, via Talksport (10.57).

Related Joe Rodon wants to leave Spurs for Leeds United on one condition Tottenham Hotspur have set an asking price of £10-15m for the Leeds United loanee

“The idea that Leeds United deserve to be in the Premier League, this is a club of significant stature that were out of the Premier League for 17 years. It took a long time to get them back.

“It’s a huge club and the scale of that club should warrant being in the Premier League. As a football person, with all due respect to the other teams, I’d rather see Leeds United in the Premier League than Southampton.”

Southampton still hold a game in hand over Leeds in the battle for a top two spot, but they are both so far back from leaders Leicester City that it looks clear that they are now both fighting for the final automatic promotion place.

Ipswich Town are also in the mix, and victory this evening would move them back to within a point of Martin’s side, but their recent form has seen them fall behind.

Southampton league position

Southampton are now third in the Championship table, two points adrift of the Whites.

Victory in their game in hand would move them back up to second place, but their position behind Leeds puts them at a disadvantage for the time being.

Farke’s side has been quite impressive themselves in recent weeks, winning all seven of their league games in 2024 so far.

Next up for Southampton is an away trip to fifth place West Brom on 16 February.

Club with most points deserves Premier League status

People like to debate what an ideal Premier League table would look like based on historic merit, but the great thing about the pyramid system is that anyone can climb to the top.

Southampton also has plenty of experience in the top flight themselves, and have left their mark on the highest level of the game in England.

The side deserving of a place in the Premier League will be the one that earns the most points this season, which could go down to the wire.

The dropped points on Tuesday will be very frustrating for Martin and his players, but there should be more twists and turns to come between now and the end of the campaign.