Plymouth Argyle owner and chairman Simon Hallett has outlined the club’s financial situation following the end of their dramatic FA Cup run.

The Pilgrims are still fighting for their survival in the Championship, with Miron Muslic’s team currently in the relegation zone.

But a win over Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup brought a lot of attention onto the club, before losing 3-1 at the Etihad to Manchester City in the following round.

While the run in the cup has been a highlight for supporters, the club will be keen to remain in the second tier for a third consecutive campaign, particularly given how important it is for their finances.

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of March 4th) Team P GD Pts 19 Stoke City 35 -13 36 20 Cardiff City 34 -18 36 21 Hull City 34 -11 33 22 Luton Town 35 -23 31 23 Plymouth Argyle 34 -32 30 24 Derby County 35 -15 29

Plymouth Argyle financial picture made clear

Hallett has claimed that Plymouth are on course to make £30 million for the financial year, putting them closer to mid-table in the Championship while working with a much smaller budget.

He has claimed the club have diversified their assets in a bid to generate better revenues, which can help them be competitive on the pitch.

“We have done a fantastic job at expanding and diversifying our revenue bases,” said Hallett, via iNews.

“Although our football budget this season will be amongst the lowest in the Championship, in terms of revenue we will be mid-table – somewhere in the region of £30 million.

“That has been a deliberate policy.

“Football clubs can compete by being smart and they can compete with money.

“We think we’re pretty smart, but money really helps.

“The stadium is used throughout the week and throughout the year.

“We have bought other buildings over the last few years that generate revenue.

“We have bought some land outside the ground that generates revenue.”

Plymouth are currently 23rd in the Championship table, three points adrift of safety with only 12 games remaining in the campaign.

Plymouth have done well to punch above their weight

Plymouth have proven in the last few years to be a well-run and financially sound club, which has allowed them to punch above their weight by establishing themselves as a Championship club.

While supporters may want to see greater investment, there are so many risks that come with that which can be very destructive, as has been seen at other EFL clubs in recent years.

The cost of relegation will be a hit on Plymouth’s revenues, but they should be in a position to compete for promotion again next year if they do go down.

The appointment of Muslic has proven a very shrewd decision, and there’s every chance he might be able to even keep them up this season, which would be a huge boost for their financial standing.