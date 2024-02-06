Highlights Plymouth Argyle fans were initially worried when Steven Schumacher left, but the appointment of Ian Foster has proven to be a smart move.

Plymouth Argyle supporters could have been forgiven for thinking the worst when Steven Schumacher left to join Stoke City, but the subsequent appointment of Ian Foster has proved to be a very shrewd move.

Schumacher took the reins as Argyle boss in 2021 and spent just over two years at the helm at Home Park before December's move to the Potters.

He led the club to the 2022/23 League One title and to Championship football for the first time since 2010, so he was a massively popular figure amongst Pilgrims supporters.

Many people were expecting Plymouth to struggle after Schumacher's departure, but that's not been the case at all.

Simon Hallett's appointment of Ian Foster was a slightly surprising one, given his lack of club experience, but it's one that seems to be a very astute appointment.

Simon Hallett deserves credit for Ian Foster's appointment

Foster was working with Steven Gerrard at Saudi Premier League club Al-Ettifaq prior to his move to the Pilgrims, so it may not have been the most inspiring choice for Argyle supporters.

Also, the 47-year-old had not held a manager's role at club level since he left Irish side Dundalk in 2011, only adding to the concern that some Plymouth supporters would have had about his appointment.

However, Foster was well-respected by the FA after managing the England U18's, U19's and most recently the U20's squad. He won the 2022 European Under-19 Championship, which would have helped bring him to the attention of clubs around the country.

While it was a slight risk appointing someone who lacks experience at club level, Swansea City took a similar punt on Steve Cooper in 2019, who was England U17 boss, and he led the club to a Championship play-off final prior to joining Premier League side Nottingham Forest.

While it may have seemed a risky punt to some people, Simon Hallett would have been confident in Foster's ability following his exploits with England's youth teams. Whilst it's early days yet, it appears to have been a very smart appointment by the Pligrims' hierarchy, especially when you consider how Foster's predecessor is getting on at Stoke City.

Ian Foster has the upper hand over Steven Schumacher so far

The vast majority of Plymouth supporters were able to understand why Schumacher left the club and wished him all the best after taking their club to the Championship.

After all, Stoke is a lot closer to Schumacher's home of Liverpool and the Potters are a bigger club than Plymouth after a decade of Premier League football and the riches that go with it.

However, they'll be pleased to see Schumacher's new side below them in the table, and while Plymouth were picking up their first away win of the season at Swansea, Stoke were beaten 5-0 at home by Leicester City, taking the Pilgrims four points and five places above Stoke.

Plymouth are thriving, and haven't lost a game since 29th December, while Ian Foster is still unbeaten as Plymouth boss. There's no doubt there will be tough periods to come, but Argyle supporters should be willing to back their new man through those times as he's showed he's a top manager.

Chairman Simon Hallet also deserves huge praise.

With the club just outside the Championship relegation zone, it would have been easy to appoint one of the older, tried and tested managers just to ensure they remain in the division this season.

Hallett was brave and appointed a lesser-known manager. It certainly seems to be paying off so far.