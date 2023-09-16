Highlights Simon Grayson's arrival as manager saved Preston North End from relegation and set them on a positive trajectory.

Simon Grayson was a lifesaver at Preston North End.

He came in at a time when the club looked set to be relegated to League Two. He took over at Deepdale in February 2013, won his first four games, and officially kept the club up by mid-April of that year, with four games to spare.

This was all before he was able to bring in any of his own players into the Preston squad. Once he was allowed to do that, at the start of the 2013-14 season, things were only going up.

They got into the League One play-offs in that next season, but they got knocked out in the semi-finals by Rotherham United. But they only needed one more go at winning promotion, confirming their return to the Championship in May 2015 with a win over Swindon Town at Wembley.

So things really went up for Preston once Grayson was allowed to bring in more of his preferred players. But where are those first FIVE signings now? Let's have a look.

Tom Clarke

The centre-back was signing number one for the Lilywhites at the start of the 13/14 season. Unlike a lot of EFL signings that are flashes in the pan, so to speak, usually spending only one or two years at a club, he was a very good servant to Preston North End.

He made just shy of 250 appearances for the club over a seven-year period. He joined Salford City in 2020 and retired three years later.

Chris Humphreys

He joined on, as Clarke did, on a free transfer on the opening day of the window. The Jamaican international was with the club for almost the entirety of Grayson's tenure, leaving the club in January 2017; the manager would join newly relegated Sunderland in the summer of that year.

Despite having caps for his country, he has spent most of his career, since leaving Deepdale, playing for semi-professional teams in Scotland and Cumbria. He's still playing and is signed to Garstang FC, who play in the North West Counties League Division One North.

Kevin Davies

Davies is best known for his 11-year spell with Bolton Wanderers. That's where he arrived at Preston from in 2013.

He would end up retiring just two years after joining the Lilywhites, ending his career at Deepdale. The striker scored 119 goals in his club career; 87 of them were in the Premier League.

Davies is now an agent, having set up KCD Management.

Alex Nicholson

The three previous names were the only players that Grayson acquired in his first summer transfer window at the club. Nicholson arrived, on a free, having left Newcastle United's under-21s, at the end of September.

Unlike some of the other players on this list, his time in Lancashire wasn't littered with game time. He actually only played in one game for the club before leaving in the summer of 2014.

He went on to play for many non-league clubs in the North East and is now retired.

Paul Gallagher

Gallagher's Preston career wasn't a conventional one. He first joined the club in 2007, on loan from Blackburn Rovers. He then went back to Rovers in the December of that year.

The midfielder wouldn't return to the club for another six years. It was another loan move that brought him back, on the Halloween of 2013, to become Grayson's fifth signing for the club. At the end of that season-long loan, from Leicester City, he returned for another one.

Eventually, after three separate temporary moves, he permanently moved to PR1 in 2015. He stayed there until he retired in 2021. He is now a first team coach under Alex Neil at Stoke City.