Former Leeds United boss Simon Grayson has heaped praise on Liam Cooper as his time with the club came to an end.

The defender was out of contract heading into the summer, with the Whites only keen on keeping him as a squad player, but the 33-year-old was seeking regular first-team football.

Therefore, Cooper had been weighing up his options, and it was announced on Wednesday that he had joined Bulgarian outfit CSKA Sofia.

Liam Cooper's Career Stats (Source: Transfermarkt) Club Appearances Hull City 17 Carlisle United (loan) 7 Huddersfield Town (loan) 7 Chesterfield 80 Leeds United 284

That officially ended his time at Leeds, with the club paying tribute to the player on social media, after he made almost 300 appearances and memorably captained Marcelo Bielsa’s side as they won promotion to the Premier League.

Simon Grayson reacts to Liam Cooper exit

Many figures involved with Leeds past and present reacted to the tribute to Cooper, and that included ex-boss Grayson.

Taking to Instagram, he praised the defender for his commitment over the years, and said Cooper should be proud of what he achieved at Elland Road.

“A leader both on and off the pitch. To play for 10 years for us is something you should be so proud of. All the best.”

Grayson, who is a lifelong fan, came through the ranks at Elland Road and went on to manage the club, so he still has real love for the club, even though he wasn’t in charge when Cooper signed.

Leeds fans will echo Simon Grayson’s message

It’s fair to say that most Leeds fans will agree entirely with Grayson here, and it’s great to see the club have paid a proper tribute to a player that delivered so much on the pitch.

Despite their impressive history, Leeds had been enduring a tough period when Cooper arrived, and the task for any player was to help the club back to the Premier League.

Those part of the squad who took them back to the top-flight were always going to be remembered, and Cooper was a leader in Bielsa’s side that managed to do just that.

As is often the case at a big club, there was criticism and doubters along the way, but Cooper often reacted well, and he played his part in helping the side finish in the top half in the Premier League as well.

So, his legacy is secure at Leeds, and Grayson is right in saying that he should be proud of his achievements.

It’s also nice to see the former manager post such a message, and it shows that Leeds is a club that still means a lot to him.

Leeds United must kick-on again now

Cooper will be preparing for a new challenge in Bulgaria, and the focus for all at Leeds is returning to the Premier League.

They fell agonisingly short last time out, so there is pressure on Daniel Farke and the group to ensure they go one better this time around, and they have had a reasonable start as they sit in the play-off places at this early stage.

Leeds are back in action on Saturday when they welcome Burnley to Elland Road.