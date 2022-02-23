Simon Grayson reveals whether he thinks Sunderland can get promoted under Alex Neil this season

Simon Grayson believes Sunderland can still achieve promotion to the Championship this season.

The former Sunderland boss was speaking on Sky Sports about the club’s latest situation.

He claimed that, despite their poor form, they can still achieve a play-off victory.

Grayson believes that if new manager Alex Neil can use their latest draw to gain momentum then they could really start flying.

“It’s not been an easy period. Obviously Lee [Johnson] lost his job, and Alex Neil has gone in,” said Grayson, via Sky Sports.

“Once they get that upward momentum again, because the Stadium of Light can be a great place to play, but it can also be a difficult place.

“They’re still just outside the play-offs, they’ve got a great opportunity. The top two might be a bit more difficult but the play-off is still a big opportunity,”

“But that point last night, as daft as it might seem, might be a little bit of an impetus that they can get going again at the weekend.

“But it’s all to play for for a lot of other clubs around that top six of League One.”

Automatic promotion is most likely gone for Sunderland’s ambitions this season.

The current gap to the top two is 10 points, with both sides occupying those positions also having games in hand on the Black Cats.

However, the 1-1 draw with Burton Albion last night moved Sunderland back into the top six.

If the team can earn a play-off place then they will have a decent chance at promotion despite the upheaval the side has faced in recent weeks.

Sunderland continue their play-off challenge when they face second place Wigan Athletic on February 26.

The Verdict

Sunderland’s last few weeks have done an incredible amount of damage to their promotion chances.

But as long as they maintain pace with the other play-off contenders then they will have a good chance at promotion.

Neil is a decent coach with good experience and he has a very good squad at his disposal.

It is surely only a matter of time before everything clicks under the former Norwich City boss, and they will be a dangerous outfit if that does happen.