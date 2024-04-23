Leeds United moved back into the automatic promotion places in the Championship with a thrilling victory at Middlesbrough to end their three-game winless run.

The home side took an early lead at The Riverside when Isaiah Jones slotted home a loose ball via a deflected pass, but the Whites responded quickly through Crysencio Summerville's penalty after Georginio Rutter was fouled inside the area by Anfernee Dijksteel.

Leeds weren't level for long when, just four minutes later, Patrick Bamford bundled in against his former side from Junior Firpo's inch-perfect cross from the left, only for the in-form Emmanuel Latte Lath to level the score again with a powerful strike from the edge of the area.

Willy Gnonto converted before half-time after being played in by Summerville to put Leeds 3-2 up at the break, although replays showed the winger had strayed offside when the pass was played.

Summerville won the division's Player of the Season award recently and showcased his quality with his third goal contribution on the night, which looked to have sealed the points.

He struck a classy trademark curler into the far corner after being played in down the left by Firpo and cutting back on to his right.

That was not the end of the scoring as Latte Lath's looping header set up a tense ending to the game, but Leeds held on for a huge three points in the race for promotion, ahead of Leicester and Southampton facing off this evening.

Championship automatic promotion race (As it stands April 23rd) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 43 42 91 2 Leeds United 44 43 90 3 Ipswich Town 43 32 89 4 Southampton 43 29 84

Meanwhile, defeat for Michael Carrick's men ended their nine-match unbeaten run and their faint hopes of reaching the play-offs this season.

Leeds beat his side twice this season, in two incredibly fought games, with the reverse fixture finishing 3-2 at Elland Road.

Simon Grayson reacts to Leeds beating Middlesbrough

Simon Grayson has won promotion with Leeds previously, having managed the club from December 2008 until February 2012, and congratulated his former side on their win against Middlesbrough on Monday night.

Speaking via Instagram, he said: "Get in. What a massive, massive win. Onto Friday. MOT 💙💛"

Grayson has had success as a manager in the EFL previously, and is no stranger to promotion, having joined Leeds as manager midway through the 2008/09 League One season from Blackpool.

He would lose out in the play-offs during his first season, but secured the club's return to the Championship by finishing second in the following campaign to put an end to Leeds' three-year stint in the third tier.

He came close to securing a play-off place upon their return to the Championship, but fell just short with a seventh-placed finish, despite his side scoring the second most goals in the division that season.

Since then, Leeds have been back to the Premier League for three seasons, after 16 years outside of the top-flight, but are vying for an immediate return in 2024.

Related Daniel Farke reacts to Leeds United, Middlesbrough controversy The German boss has made his feelings known on this key decision from Monday night's match

The race for promotion

Depending on what happens elsewhere, the win over Boro could be Leeds' hardest game in the last three, if Southampton decide to rest players on the final day for a play-off battle.

Of course, it's not that simple, and QPR provides another stern test, given their improvements under Marti Cifuentes. Leeds will want to pile the pressure on Ipswich in the meantime.