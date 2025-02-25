Former Leeds United boss Simon Grayson joined in with the mass praise of his old side after their stunning win over promotion rivals Sheffield United.

Daniel Farke’s Whites stretched their advantage at the summit of the Championship to five points on Monday night, rallying from a goal down to win 3-1 late on.

After Junior Firpo had cancelled out an Illan Meslier own goal, strikes from Ao Tanaka and Joel Piroe gave Leeds all three points in a vital Yorkshire derby win.

Simon Grayson’s message to Leeds United after big win over Sheffield United

Having started his professional career as a youngster in Leeds United’s academy, Grayson is a proclaimed fan of the Whites.

As a player, Grayson only made two league appearances for Leeds, before going on to enjoy success at Leicester City and Blackburn Rovers.

He is fondly remembered at Elland Road after leading the Yorkshire club back to second tier after a four-year absence, alongside a famous 1-0 victory over arch-rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup, with the League One Whites beating the reigning Premier League champions at Old Trafford in 2010.

Currently between coaching jobs, Grayson also works as a pundit for Sky Sports and LUTV – Leeds United’s in-house video coverage of the club.

But Grayson was watching on as a supporter as Leeds moved one step closer to the Premier League thanks to a victory over Sheffield United.

And he was clearly pleased by the result, sharing his delight on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Grayson shared on his story: “Together as one, wow what a win. MOT.”

Leeds United closing in on Premier League return after two-year absence

Victory for Farke’s side over Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United puts Leeds firmly in the driving seat when it comes to automatic promotion from the Championship.

Aside from opening a five-point gap over second-placed Blades, Leeds are now seven points clear over third-placed Burnley with 12 games remaining.

Leeds sit atop the second-tier table with 75 points from 34 games – and if they continue with their current points per game (PPG) average, they will end the campaign on 101 points.

The Whites return to action this Saturday when they host play-off contenders West Bromwich Albion at Elland Road.

Fifth-placed West Brom managed to hold Leeds to a 0-0 draw in the reverse fixture back in August.

The Baggies are unbeaten in their last three Championship fixtures against Leeds, having won at home and drawn away at Elland Road last term prior to the shared points at the start of the 2024/25 campaign at the Hawthorns.

Leeds are now unbeaten in 16 Championship matches, dropping just eight points from a possible 48 during that period.

The Whites last lost a league match at the end of November when they were defeated 1-0 away at Blackburn Rovers.

With the fantastic form shown by Leeds, many have started to rank Farke’s side with some of the best teams to ever grace the Championship.

Leeds United's last five league results Opponent (Home or Away) Result Sheffield United (A) 3-1 win Sunderland (H) 2-1 win Watford (A) 4-0 win Coventry City (A) 2-0 win Cardiff City (H) 7-0 win

Incredibly though, even if Leeds finished the campaign unbeaten, they would not break the Championship record for an unbeaten streak.

That was a run of 33 games enjoyed by Reading during their record-breaking campaign during the 2005/06 season.

The Royals finished the campaign on 106 points, 16 clear of second-placed Sheffield United.