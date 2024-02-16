Highlights Simon Grayson believes that Leeds United and Leicester City are strong contenders for automatic promotion in the Championship.

Leeds has a strong squad with lots of firepower and a manager who understands the club, giving them an advantage over Southampton and Ipswich.

Leeds' strong affinity with their supporters and their consistency in performances make them the team to beat in terms of momentum in the promotion race.

Simon Grayson was manager of Indian Super League side Bengalaru up until recently, but has managed various EFL sides, including the likes of Blackpool, Preston North End, Sunderland, and Leeds United.

It was with the Whites that Grayson began his playing career, as he came through their academy in 1988, but would play only a handful of game with his boyhood club before securing a switch to Leicester City.

However, that wasn't the end of Grayson's affairs with Leeds, joining as manager midway through the 2008/09 League One season from Blackpool. He would lose out in the play-offs during season one, but secured the club's return to the Championship by finishing second in the following season to put an end to Leeds' three-year stint in the third tier.

He came close to securing a play-off place upon their return to the Championship, but fell just short with a seventh-placed finish, despite his side scoring the second most goals in the league that season.

Following the departures of key players during the summer, he then found himself dismissed in February 2012 by Ken Bates after his last result of a 4-1 defeat to Birmingham City, and was subsequently replaced by Neil Warnock.

Since then, Leeds have been back to the Premier League for three seasons, after 16 years outside of the top-flight, but are vying for an immediate return in 2024 and are fighting for promotion once more this year as well.

The Championship automatic promotion race is to be one of the most intense and hotly contested in many years with the standard being set at the top of the table at an all-time high. The pace being set by Southampton and Leeds in particular of late has been ferocious.

Championship Table (As it stands February 15th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 32 44 78 2 Leeds United 32 33 66 3 Southampton 31 23 64 4 Ipswich Town 31 19 63

Simon Grayson's automatic promotion verdict

Grayson is confident that two of his former sides in Leicester and Leeds will be the two to gain automatic promotion, outlining two particular factors that go in Leeds' favour over Southampton and Ipswich.

Speaking via Bitcoin Casinos, he said: "I think they've (Leeds) got a real strong chance of winning promotion. I think Leicester have already secured one of the promotion spots. When you look at their squad it's really strong, but apart from them, it's going to be one of three teams.

"Southampton are on an incredible run, Ipswich are up there, and Leeds have found some good form themselves. The big advantage that Leeds have is lots of firepower. They've got a strong squad with players coming off the bench and I think they've got a manager that understands the club.

"He (Daniel Farke) knows what it takes to get out of the Championship, he's got the supporters on his side, he wants to win every match and doesn't make wholesale changes in cup competitions. I know that Leeds supporters demand that we'd play our strongest squad every game, whether that be in the FA Cup or the Football League Trophy.

"The demands are high to win every match. As soon as you lose a couple of matches, you become under pressure. So, I think he has a strong affinity with the supporters and they're all on the same page which is a huge plus for Leeds. However, they've still got to deal with Southampton and Ipswich, who I'm sure will be pushing them until the very end."

Leeds should be automatic promotion favourites

Destiny is now in Leeds' hands, as they face the Saints on the final game of the season at Elland Road, with Southampton's midweek slip up against Bristol City perhaps swinging the pendulum towards West Yorkshire.

Although Ipswich have games in hand and a kinder end to the season in terms of their fixtures, Leeds appear to be the team to beat in terms of momentum and the quality of their performances on a consistent basis at the moment.

Leeds' depth in attacking areas is also certainly the most impressive, in spite of additions such as David Brooks and Kieffer Moore to Southampton and Ipswich's forward lines, respectively.