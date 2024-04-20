Highlights Archie Gray has emerged as a key figure at Leeds United, excelling in multiple positions.

The 18-year-old has committed his future to the club, attracting interest from top clubs.

Simon Grayson advises Gray to stay at Elland Road for another season to continue his development.

Leeds United have had a very impressive season so far, although there’s still work to do as they seek to bounce back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

It’s been a real team effort for the Whites to put themselves in third place with a few games to go, so it would be unfair to single out individuals for praise.

However, there’s no denying that the emergence of Archie Gray has been a real positive for Leeds, with the academy lad becoming a key figure under Farke.

The 18-year-old’s family connections meant he was always going to be under the spotlight when he came into the side, but Gray has handled that pressure with ease.

Primarily a central midfielder, the teenager has excelled at right-back this season, with his quality on the ball and the intensity he plays with making him a firm fans’ favourite.

And, he was recognised for those displays at the recent awards night, as he was named as the Young Player of the Year in the Championship.

Archie Gray transfer latest

Naturally, Gray’s performances have attracted attention from elsewhere, and it has been claimed that Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have joined a host of top English clubs keeping tabs on the youngster.

Yet, Gray committed his future to Leeds by signing a long-term deal earlier this year that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2028.

So, the Whites are under no pressure to sell, but that doesn’t mean Gray won’t depart if one of those financial powerhouses puts down a substantial offer in the summer.

Simon Grayson on Archie Gray’s future

But, speaking to Betway, ex-Leeds boss Simon Grayson explained why he thinks that Gray must stay at Elland Road as he continues his development.

He said: “Moving to Archie Gray, I would be really, really surprised, regardless of what league Leeds are in next year, if Archie leaves. He's only just turned 20, signed a new contract and is having a good first season. I just think that he needs another year or so before thinking about any possible move as this is his breakthrough season.

“I’d advise him to spend another season at Leeds, he's loved by the club and he won't be in a great rush to leave because, again, he could be a player that can fulfil his ambitions by being a Leeds United player for many, many years, like his uncle, his dad, and his grandad.”

Leeds United summer plans

There won’t be too many Leeds fans worried about the prospect of Gray leaving, as the club are in a financially decent position, and, more importantly, he is a player who loves the club.

Of course, if they fail to go up, it could change the dynamic, but it’s going to take a massive offer to prise Gray from the club.

Championship Table (As it stands April 15th) Team P GD Pts 1 Ipswich Town 43 32 89 2 Leicester City 42 41 88 3 Leeds United 43 42 87 4 Southampton 42 30 84

As Grayson says though, there’s no rush for Gray to be on the move, and he will only be concentrating on helping Leeds back to the Premier League over the next few weeks.