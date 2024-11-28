Simon Grayson has warned Ilia Gruev and Ethan Ampadu about the performances of Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell for Leeds United.

The midfield pair are currently absent through injury, meaning Tanaka and Rothwell have enjoyed a sustained run of games in the team.

The duo have stepped up and earned praise for the quality they’ve brought to the team, with Daniel Farke’s side now leading the way in the Championship table.

It has been reported that Ampadu will be back from injury for the start of 2025, while Gruev might not be back until later in the year.

This has allowed Tanaka and Rothwell to cement themselves as a key part of the Whites’ first team squad.

Joe Rothwell & Ao Tanaka - Leeds United league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Player Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) Joe Rothwell 17 (9) 0 (1) Ao Tanaka 14 (10) 0 As of November 28th

Grayson issues Leeds United competition warning

Grayson has praised the impact of Tanaka and Rothwell since they’ve stepped into the side, warning Gruev and Ampadu that there will be competition for minutes once they’re available again.

He believes that Rothwell and Tanaka work well together, highlighting the Japan international in particular.

“Really impressed with him. Strength, commitment, he makes it look so easy and does the ugly side of the game well. Rothwell is good, they complement each other well,” said Grayson, via LUTV’s Matchday Live show.

“When the other two come back, Ampadu and Gruev, competition there.

“You’re not going to go through a full season with a full complement of players, but when you do come in you have to effect it. They have.”

Rothwell has featured in every Leeds league game so far this season, starting nine times.

The Bournemouth loanee has contributed one assist, with each of his nine starts coming in the last nine fixtures.

Meanwhile, Tanaka has played 14 times, making 10 starts, since arriving on a permanent basis in the summer from 2. Bundesliga side Düsseldorf.

Leeds United league position

Leeds moved into top spot in the Championship with their 3-0 victory over Luton Town midweek.

Goals from Sam Byram, Joel Piroe and Dan James sealed all three points at Elland Road, moving the Whites level on points with Sheffield United.

Farke’s side are two clear of Burnley and Sunderland in third and fourth, highlighting how close things still are at the top of the standings.

Up next for Leeds is a trip to Ewood Park to take on Blackburn Rovers on 30 November in a 1.30pm kick-off.

Competition for game time will be what Farke wants

Ampadu and Gruev won’t be back in the immediate future, but the performances of Rothwell and Tanaka could give him a big headache in the future.

But managers want this kind of selection dilemma, and it is a sign of how well things are going for the Yorkshire outfit at the minute.

If the pair can keep up this level of performance in the coming weeks, then Leeds will be in a strong position in the league for when Ampadu is available again.

Tanaka in particular has stood out, and is adjusting to life in England quite well, which is a big win for the recruitment staff.