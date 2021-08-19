Simon Grayson identifies targets for Fleetwood Town

Fleetwood Town boss Simon Grayson is hopeful of making more additions to his squad before the end of the transfer window on 31st August.

His side’s start to this season has been far from ideal with them losing all three of their opening league games and their Carabao Cup tie. They find themselves in the relegation zone with only Doncaster and Shrewsbury below them on goal difference.

Grayson told The Gazette, “I’m pretty sure we’ll get a couple more players in before the window shuts.

“We are working hard and things are going on behind the scenes. I’d be disappointed if we don’t get anybody because Andy [Pilley, Fleetwood chairman] has said there’s an opportunity to do it.”

Fleetwood have a fairly young squad this season and their manager has made it clear what type of player he’s looking for to add to this team. He said, “You are always wanting people who know the game. I’m looking for a little more experience in the group in general because we probably only have Tom [Clark], Pilks [Anthony Pilkington] and Danny Andrew who are experienced.

Despite his search for more experienced legs in his side, Grayson also stressed the importance on homegrown talent. When discussing Sheffield Wednesday striker Lee Gregory who scored the only goal against his side in Tuesday night’s game he said, “The best players who are available at this level cost you a lot of money.

“They have signed Gregory and we can’t compete with that but we have young players developing.”

The Verdict:

Simon Grayson has a youthful squad and is right to want to recruit some more experienced heads to create a good mix at the club.

The addition of more experience to his side will only help his young players learn the game and provide them with the people to look up to in the dressing room.

After a disappointing start to the season, Fleetwood must get their business right now otherwise it could be a season spent at the wrong end of the table.