Simon Grayson arguably spent his best years as a player with Leicester City and possibly his best years as an EFL manager with Leeds United.

It was with the Whites that Grayson began his playing career, as he came through their academy in 1988, but would play only a handful of games with his boyhood club before securing a switch to Leicester City.

The 54-year-old played 229 games for the Foxes between 1992 and 1997, and gained promotion with Leeds as their manager in 2010, to return his boyhood club to the second tier after three years of League One football.

Promotion could potentially be on the cards again this season for both of his former sides, with the pair challenging for automatic promotion to bounce straight back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Championship automatic promotion race (As it stands March 22nd) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 38 42 82 2 Leicester City 37 41 82 3 Ipswich Town 38 31 81 4 Southampton 36 26 73

The race to gain promotion is into the final seven weeks and the run-in, with four sides fighting it out for two spots in the top four, where Grayson's old clubs currently sit in the top two over their rivals, Ipswich and Southampton.

Simon Grayson's Enzo Maresca claim

Grayson has called for Leicester to stick together after a poor run of form saw them drop from top spot recently. That's after discontent has been seen among the fanbase, with some aimed at Enzo Maresca, which he believes could be detrimental to the Foxes' title charge.

Speaking to Football League World via GamingGadgets.de, he said: “I think it could be (negatively impactful), and I think it's been a real strange season at Leicester given the fact that they were so far ahead and yet you’re hearing negativity from supporters.

“And I get this modern day, on social media etc - people put their points of view across, but once it comes inside the stadium, then it can be a little bit intimidating for players.

“Obviously, it wasn't that big of a problem when they were that far ahead and winning football matches, but all of a sudden, has that had a negative effect on the players that has led to the recent results? Only the players will probably be able to answer that and maybe the coach as well.

“They’ve got to stick together, they've got to make sure that they find a way of winning football matches from now to end the season because, believe me, if Leicester get promoted, nobody will really be complaining.

“Nobody will be saying: ‘We played this style of football, we did this right, we did this wrong, we nearly blew it, we should’ve cruised it.'

“If you get promoted, people will go: ‘Well, that was a bit of a rollercoaster ride but we got to the Premier League, where we wanted and needed to get when we started pre-season training with a new coach'.”

Grayson is backing his former sides in Leicester and Leeds to be the two to gain automatic promotion this season, despite what has happened to Leicester in relinquishing their grip on top spot.

He added: “It's a remarkable turnaround to have that sort of 17 points cut away, it can be really tough to take. How you respond back from it is vital.

“A few weeks ago I said I could not see Leicester being caught and it was going to be one from Leeds, Ipswich, and Southampton who were going to get second, but now it's certainly all four teams in the mix for getting the two automatic promotion spots.

“The psychological boost for Leeds going on top is massive. If you're going to be surging to the top in a great run of form, the best time to do it is from around about now to the end of the season.

“The last thing you need to do is hit a real dodgy patch and you don’t pick it up again and get it going.

“But I think with Leicester, they’ve still got enough quality and still got enough about them to really give themselves an opportunity to win games and get back to the top of the division.

“But it's going to be really entertaining and a real exciting finish to the season with with all four teams.

“Even Leeds might have a little blip. Hopefully not because I’m a Leeds supporter and I don’t want to see that. In an ideal world, I want to see Leeds and Leicester given I played there for five or six years.

“They’re my two teams that I want to get promoted but it’s going to be an exciting end to the season and that’s what the Championship is all about.”

The race for promotion

There's sure to be plenty more twists and turns in the race to gain promotion from the Championship, not least with many of the top four facing each other between now and the end of the campaign.

It is all about momentum and consistency, which can only be possible when a side has unity and togetherness in the big moments of the run-in.

Leeds may have put the best form together of late, but it doesn't make a top two place guaranteed. Leicester have to have belief that they are the favourites to go up, especially as their destiny is in their own hands with that game in hand.