Simon Grayson delivers honest Fleetwood Town verdict after Sheffield Wednesday defeat

Simon Grayson remains upbeat despite his Fleetwood Town side’s 1-0 defeat at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday.

Tuesday night’s defeat to League One big boys, Sheffield Wednesday, means that Fleetwood are yet to pick up a single point out of their first three league outings. Lee Gregory marked his full debut for the Owls with the only goal of the game, turning in the rebound after Dennis Adeniran’s shot was saved by Fleetwood keeper Alex Cairns.

Despite the Cod Army losing their first three league games and getting dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Stoke City, Grayson’s spirits remain high.

Speaking to the Blackpool Gazette: “It’s frustrating. We said in the dressing room that we are so, so close to getting some big results. I was really proud of the players because they faced a tough start to the game.

“The crowd got behind Wednesday and they got the early goal but we dug in there, got to half-time, and created a few half-chances. In the second half, I was so pleased with the players – how they responded, how they passed the ball. We just didn’t quite get that break we needed to get the equaliser.”

Grayson will be encouraged by his team’s second-half performance. After changing tactics in the interval, the away side seemed more comfortable with an extra man in the midfield as the back five was ditched to a back four. As per Blackpool Gazette, he said: “The three at the back has worked well for us.

“They were capitalising on certain areas because they’ve got some good players who can handle the ball. We didn’t have enough composure on the ball in the first half, especially in that early period, but ultimately we grew into the game.

“When we went to four at the back in the second half we looked really good. The midfield looked good and we created some chances, and if there is any criticism after that, maybe it’s just around their 18-yard box, where it really matters – you’ve got to be slightly cleverer at times.”

Fleetwood host Cheltenham Town this weekend as their search for their win of the season continues, however, the Robins go into the game on the back of an impressive 2-1 home win over the highly fancied Ipswich Town, which further illustrates there is no easy game in this division.

The Verdict:

Simon Grayson is correct to keep spirits high amongst his young Fleetwood side as there have been encouraging signs to take away from their opening league defeats despite the scoreline.

To go to Hillsborough and give a good account takes a lot of courage, as not many teams will be leaving Sheffield with many points this season.

However, Grayson will undoubtedly be concerned that he’s yet to be on the winning side this season as ultimately it is a results business and as a manager, you are judged on results and not on performance.

With Fleetwood hosting newly promoted Cheltenham at the Highbury Stadium on the weekend, this needs to be the occasion whereby the Cod Army earn themselves some much-needed points on the board, to relieve any pressure creeping in around the club.

