Simon Grayson delivers focused Fleetwood Town message

After a successful pre-season, Fleetwood Town manager Simon Grayson reiterated these games are not the ones that count as he eyes the League One season opener against Portsmouth.

Two further games this past week finished off the necessary preparation for the upcoming season for Grayson’s men as they saw off Championship side Huddersfield Town 2-1 and followed that up with the same scoreline on Friday evening against Leeds Under 23’s, thanks to goals from Shayden Morris and Ged Garner.

The main focus of pre-season Grayson insisted was not the results but to integrate new players into the squad, as he stated via Fleetwood Today: “Pre-season is a means to an end. You can win all of your pre-season games and lose your first game of the season, or vice versa or have a mixed bag.”

The playing squad have done all that was asked of them Grayson added as attention turns towards Saturday’s curtain raiser against promotion hopefuls Portsmouth. The home game at the Highbury Stadium will be a loud and raucous occasion as the Cod Army returned to the stands during Friday’s friendly.

It is believed that Fleetwood have a tight nit squad as Grayson mentioned to Fleetwood Today: “We’ve got some good types at the football club now as well as being good footballers. The new additions have increased the competition for places.”

The Verdict:

After a well organised and progressive pre-season this squad are now capable of playing in a variety of shapes and have a flexibility to their play which may well aid them during a tough and long campaign.

Expect Fleetwood to push Portsmouth all the way this weekend with Grayson now having a depth to his squad and more competition for places. This should push all players in the squad to fight for starting positions and therefore drive standards at the club.

