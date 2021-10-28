Simon Cox pinpoints Nottingham Forest moment v Birmingham City as the best of his career

Former Nottingham Forest forward Simon Cox has identified his control and finish against Birmingham City in September 2012 as the best goal of his playing career, taking to Twitter to remind fans of this world-class moment.

Lewis McGugan played a huge part in this goal, dispossessing the Blues who had advanced high up the pitch, before beating a man on the halfway line and supplying an inch-perfect long ball to Cox who controlled with one touch on his right foot before volleying past Jack Butland.

This goal proved to be crucial for Forest after going 2-0 down through Hayden Mullins and Marlon King, with the 34-year-old’s finish making it 2-1 in the 73rd minute before Dan Harding’s strike 13 minutes later stole a point for the hosts.

With this, the East Midlands outfit remained unbeaten in the league after five games, a run that excited Forest fans but unfortunately didn’t prove to be an indicator of where their season was going as they finished eighth in the end.

Still, this was a special moment for Cox, who said of this goal on Twitter: “Throwback Thursday to Nottingham Forest vs Birmingham City and the best goal of my career.

“The long ball from McGugan, the touch [and] the finish in front of Trent End was something that will live with me forever.”

Cox remained a vital player during 2012/13, recording five goals and ten assists in 39 Championship appearances and enjoyed a reasonably successful career in the EFL overall, starting his career at Reading but playing his final games in Australia before retiring this month.

The Verdict:

What a fantastic finish by Cox and one that he should rightly be proud of.

Although the long ball from McGugan was sublime, he still did extremely well to control the ball with the keeper of his line and lob the ball into the back of the net.

Not only did his first touch have to be exceptional, but the weight of his lob had to be perfect for the ball to hit the back of the net and everything about that move was perfect.

His career went under the radar and he certainly isn’t ranked as highly as the likes of Shane Long and others as one of the best academy graduates Championship side Reading have had, but he was still a useful player and even returned to the Select Car Leasing Stadium for a second spell, proving to be a solid second-tier player for the Royals between 2014 and 2016.

Many people forget he also played in the Premier League for West Bromwich Albion, a magnificent achievement despite the majority of his success coming in the EFL, where he performed admirably and consistently for a range of clubs in the second and third divisions of English football.