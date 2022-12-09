Simms starts: The predicted Sunderland XI to face West Brom on Monday

Unlike most in the division, Sunderland have a game of competitive action under their belts already in December having defeated Millwall 3-0 last weekend.

Indeed, they will hope it stands them in good stead as they prepare to face West Bromwich Albion in action on Monday night.

The comprehensive victory over Millwall last weekend took Sunderland back into the top ten of the Championship, with the Black Cats just one point behind the play-off places at ahead of the weekend.

West Brom’s situation is far more precarious with the club in 21st, but new boss Carlos Corberan did guide the Baggies to three consecutive league wins ahead of the World Cup break.

Indeed, Tony Mowbray’s team selection will be important in order to get a result, and as such, below, we’ve predicted the Sunderland XI we think could line up on Monday night.

After such a comprehensive victory last weekend, the line-up remains largely the same, with a slight tweak.

That means in goal, Anthony Patterson predictably keeps his place, with a back four of Dennis Cirkin, Danny Batth, Luke O’Nien and Lynden Gooch in front of him. O’Nien does have a knock, though, so could miss out.

In a two man central midfield, its likely that Dan Neil and Corry Evans will keep their places, with Elliot Embleton occupying a more advanced central role ahead of them with Alex Pritchard suffering with a groin issue.

That means that wide left, Jack Clarke could get the nod to start once again, with that being the same for Amad Diallo on the right hand side after his goal last weekend.

Up front, it’s likely Ellis Simms will be tasked with leading the line for Tony Mowbray’s side, with Ross Stewart nearing, but not quite ready for a return just yet.