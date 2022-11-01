Simms starts: The predicted Sunderland XI to face Huddersfield on Wednesday night

Sunderland will be looking to end their current three game run without a win this midweek when they visit the John Smith Stadium.

The Black Cats take on Huddersfield Town following a draw away to Luton Town at the weekend.

Two defeats in their previous two games has seen Tony Mowbray’s side fall to 16th in the Championship table ahead of their clash on Wednesday night.

They will be facing a buoyant Terriers following their important win over Millwall on Saturday, which lifted them off the bottom of the division.

Another win for Mark Fotheringham’s side could see them rise out of the relegation zone.

Here is how we predict Mowbray will line up his side to take on Huddersfield on Wednesday evening…

Ellis Simms made his much anticipated return to action at the weekend, coming off the bench in the final 20 minutes to make his first appearance since September.

He may be in line for a start against Huddersfield, especially given Mowbray’s current lack of attacking options.

Elliot Embleton may have earned his way back into the starting lineup, having performed well off the bench at Kenilworth Road.

Amad Diallo and Patrick Roberts are fighting over a place on the right flank, but the Manchester United loanee’s current form may just give him the edge for the trip to Huddersfield.

With Jack Clarke suspended, Jewison Bennette may make his return to the starting XI on the left side, with Dan Neil and Corry Evans likely to retain their places in midfield.

No changes are expected from the back four, with Anthony Patterson set to keep his place between the sticks as first choice goalkeeper.