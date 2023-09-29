Highlights Key takeaways:

Coventry City will once again be looking to kick-start their Championship season on Saturday afternoon, when they travel to Loftus Road to face QPR.

Having missed out on promotion to the Premier League after a penalty shootout defeat to Luton Town in last season's Championship play-off final, the Sky Blues have yet to really get going this season.

After being denied victory against Huddersfield Town by a stoppage time equaliser last time out, Mark Robins' side have still won just once in the league this season.

Even so, they have also lost just twice in the league during the campaign, drawing five of their last six Championship matches.

As a result, the Sky Blues go into this clash with QPR 18th in the Championship table, and with Gareth Ainsworth's side just one position behind Coventry in the standings on goal difference alone, this could be a tight encounter in London.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at the Coventry starting XI Robins could name for that clash with QPR - using the 3-4-1-2 formation they have employed for much of the season so far - right here.

Goalkeeper: Ben Wilson

Wilson is well established as Coventry's first choice between the posts by now, so should start once again when his side face QPR on Saturday.

Centre Back: Joel Latibeaudiere

Latibeaudiere dropped to the bench for the first time in the league this season against Huddersfield, but may return to starting XI here, potentially taking the place of Luis Binks, who has suddenly started the last three games, so may need a break, particularly with two bookings in that time.

Centre Back: Kyle McFadzean

Even at 36-years-old, McFadzean remains a consistently reliable performer for Coventry this season, and that experience and leadership he offers could once again be something Robins looks for in defence this weekend.

Centre Back: Bobby Thomas

Thomas has now made himself a regular feature in the Sky Blues' starting lineup following his summer move from Burnley, and his performances should see him keep his place in the side here.

Left Wing Back: Jay Dasilva

Dasilva has started every league game since he joined Coventry in the summer, so there would seem to be little reason for him not to retain his place in the side for this one, as he sits above Jake Bidwell in the pecking order.

Centre Midfield: Liam Kelly

Club captain Liam Kelly has started each of Coventry's last three Championship games after being left out of the lineup for their first five, with Ben Sheaf's injury meaning the 33-year-old should keep his place in central midfield here.

Centre Midfield: Josh Eccles

Eccles has started every league game for Coventry during the current campaign, and with the injuries they have to other options in that position, that is a run that ought to continue here.

Right Wing Back: Tatsuhiro Sakamoto

Sakamoto replaced the injured Milan van Elwijk on the right for the Sky Blues against Huddersfield, and with the latter still unavailable, the Japan international may well retain that role in the side against QPR.

Centre Attacking Midfield: Jamie Allen

Allen missed the start of the season due to fitness issues, but has come of the bench in each of Coventry's last two games to build up his fitness. As a result, he may now be pushing for a start, and his extra experience could see him get the nod in the number ten role, ahead of Brighton loanee Yasin Abbas Ayari.

Centre Forward: Ellis Simms

Simms was unlucky not to get his first goal in Coventry colours in the build-up to his side's opener against Huddersfield. Even so, that contribution ought to have helped lift his confidence, and may convince Robins to keep him the starting XI once again, to back him to go one better this time.

Centre Forward: Matt Godden

Godden has been in fine form for Coventry at the start of this season, scoring five goals in eight Championship games so far, the sort of record that will surely see him keep his place leading the line at Loftus Road on Saturday afternoon.