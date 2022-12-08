“Similar to how Phil Billing was” – Huddersfield Town fan pundit delivers player verdict as January speculation builds

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town midfielder, Jon Russell, continues to fall down the pecking order under Mark Fotheringham, having missed out on a mid-season training camp in Spain and forced to settle for minutes in the B Team.

Russell, 22, has played just once since Fotheringham took charge of the Terriers, missing out on selection in seven of the Scot’s 11 matchday squads.

That’s a stark contrast to where he was earlier in 2022 under Carlos Corberan, when he featured 20 times and scored two goals as Huddersfield reached the play-off final.

“Jon Russell is a strange case. He came to the club in need of a home and we gave him that. Relatively quickly, or sooner than many thought, he was involved in the first-team around this time last year,” FLW’s Huddersfield fan pundit Graeme Raynor explained to the website, discussing the midfielder.

“He was a real asset in a midfield three of him, (Lewis) O’Brien and (Jonathan) Hogg or (Scott) High if Hogg was injured. At times he showed real quality. His attributes are an ability to take the ball, do simple things to keep the play moving and occasionally pick a pass.

“During the run-in and the play-offs, he was quality. His performance against Luton was capped off with a really good goal, taken really calmly, cheeky even. He was a real asset.”

One factor that Graeme feels has contributed to Russell’s drop-off is the sale of Lewis O’Brien, who joined Nottingham Forest on the back of missing out on promotion to the Premier League.

“He’s one of many players that hasn’t lived up to last season’s performances,” Graeme continued.

“In football, you only notice someone’s extra qualities when they are not there. Lewis O’Brien did so much of the work box-to-box, carrying the ball, he was the real legs in the midfield. Without him there, all of the weaknesses of Russell’s game show up; he’s not very quick, he can appear lethargic, quite leggy, similar to how Phil Billing was for us. People accuse him of being lazy and it seems like his head has gone a bit as well.”

Alan Nixon has been reporting that Corberan has an eye on Russell heading into January, with the possibility of taking the former Chelsea academy ace to West Brom across the Championship, amid some confusion over his contract situation.

Graeme concluded: “I don’t think he’s in a position to be haggling over a contract. He should be focusing on his football and if that situation looks unlikely to improve, then an offer comes in during January, I’d bite their hands off at the moment, which I would have never thought I’d say in April/May last year because I really rated him. He was one of my favourite players.

“He’s still a young man and there’s a danger of him becoming a flash in the pan in a way it looks like Josh Koroma was – he had an amazing season and then fell away, as Jon Russell is. He needs to focus on his football, forget his contract, make sure you’ve got a career to progress with, otherwise let’s ship him on.”

Russell played 70 minutes+ for Huddersfield’s B Team earlier this week in a 3-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday, having failed to make the cut for the Terriers’ mid-season training camp in Spain.

Huddersfield’s Championship campaign resumes on Saturday against Sheffield United after the World Cup break.