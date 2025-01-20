This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Hull City and Ruben Selles have collected praise for closing in on the signing of Blackpool striker Kyle Joseph, who has earned subtle comparisons to one such Liam Delap from FLW's optimistic Tigers fan pundit.

Selles has been busy at work in his first transfer window at the MKM Stadium after joining from Reading, with three signings already completed this month in Matt Crooks, Joe Gelhardt and Nordin Amrabat.

Strengthening the top-end of the pitch had been earmarked as a real call of duty for Hull, who have been among the poorest sides in the league in both boxes this term and find themselves only above Portsmouth and Luton Town in 21st and 22nd respectively by virtue of goal difference.

Hull City set to sign Blackpool's Kyle Joseph

Hull are now closing in on their fourth signing of the winter window in the form of Joseph.

Last week, FLW exclusively broke the news of Hull's interest in Joseph, who is set to head over and sign on at East Yorkshire in a reported £2.5 million deal, with a medical already scheduled in the hope that the forward can feature in Tuesday evening's home fixture against QPR.

Joseph was left out of Blackpool's squad for their 2-2 draw at home to Huddersfield Town over the weekend, as he edges closer to a return to the Championship with the Tigers.

The 23-year-old, who has formerly featured at Championship level for Swansea City, is on track to post his best-ever season in terms of goals, having returned eight strikes from 24 appearances with the Tangerines.

Kyle Joseph's career stats by club via FotMob, as of January 20 Years Club Appearances Goals Assists 2020-2021 Wigan Athletic 20 5 1 2021-2023 Swansea City 12 0 0 2021-2022 Cheltenham Town (loan) 22 4 2 2022-2023 Oxford United (loan) 41 10 0 2023- Blackpool 66 10 9

Joseph's record infront of goal remains unconvincing, many will argue, especially considering the bulk of his career to date has been spent in English football's third-tier. However, Joseph does have backers in his corner.

Hull City, Ruben Selles praised for imminent Kyle Joseph signing amid Liam Delap comparison

FLW asked our Hull fan pundit, Ryan Frankish, whether he has major concerns regarding the fee his side are shelling out after voicing his initial concerns to FLW previously. However, Ryan is now more receptive to the arrival of Joseph, arguing that he could be a good signing if he fits in with Selles' style of play.

Even though Joseph is yet to be outstandingly prolific, his all-round game is more encouraging as far as Ryan is concerned. Ryan also likened Joseph to Liam Delap, who brought many redeeming qualities to the table last term as he scored eight goals while on loan with Hull before exploding into life in the Premier League at Ipswich Town this term.

"It's a funny one, because I understand he's not prolific but at the same time, I may be completely off the mark but a lot of the players who have been targeted seem to be fitting Selles' style of play," Ryan told FLW.

"If that's a player that's been scouted for our system, then I trust that. I have watched some highlights of him and I do see a couple of similar signs to Liam Delap, I mean that with his pace and strength.

"He looks like he isn't afraid to get stuck in, which I think is massive for a lad of his age because now it's that time where he's raw but needs to step-up in the Championship having not been prolific down at that level.

"I do also want to point out as well that there aren't man-for-man comparisons, but a few years ago we signed a certain Tom Eaves who had just scored 21 goals in League One for Gillingham.

"He'd made that step-up and really struggled despite having an eye for goal, so it's not necessarily the idea of him not being prolific that worries me.

"As long as he's been recruited to fit our system, I can fully get behind it."