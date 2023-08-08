Middlesbrough will be striving to generate some momentum and confidence from their Carabao Cup trip to Huddersfield Town tomorrow night.

The Teessiders fell to a 1-0 defeat on home soil to Millwall over the weekend and will want to reinject the feel-good factor ahead of Saturday's showdown against Coventry City, which will once again provide a stern test of their resolve.

But, the affair in West Yorkshire also licenses Michael Carrick with the window of opportunity- to an extent, of course- to experiment and rotate his squad and give players on the periphery a chance to prove their worth.

It is certainly a conundrum in that sense, and the former-Manchester United stalwart will likely want to strike a fair balance of rotation and definite quality in his side to ensure that he freshens things up while remaining competitive and capable of advancing to the next round.

Ahead of tomorrow's clash, we have predicted how Carrick may well opt to line up.

How could Middlesbrough line up against Huddersfield Town?

GK: Jamie Jones

Former Wigan Athletic shot-stopper Jamie Jones has been one of three signings between the sticks for Middlesbrough, accompanying Seny Dieng and Thomas Glover.

Jones and Glover will battle it out to be second-in-command, although Jones' experience might just put him ever so slightly ahead for now.

RB: Paddy McNair

With both Tommy Smith and Anfernee Dijksteel out injured, Paddy McNair should also retain his spot at right-back.

Though he is more comfortable in a central role, McNair's defensive positioning, intelligence and ability to launch passes into the channels means that he can hold his own here nonetheless, and after featuring on the right of a back-four against Millwall, Carrick will likely use him in the same way at Huddersfield.

CB: Dael Fry

Middlesbrough are rather short-staffed in defence as things stand, so Dael Fry looks like yet another player who will remain in the side tomorrow evening.

Assured and reliable both off and on the ball, he is set to be a mainstay under Carrick, so there is no reason why he will not start from the first whistle against Huddersfield.

CB: Darragh Lenihan

Same as above, really.

While not necessarily being the most aerially-dominant duo, the two struck up a real solid partnership last term and Lenihan also allows Middlesbrough to build from the back, which is, of course, a crucial hallmark of Carrick's philosophy.

Add that in with defensive astuteness and he is a definite shoe-in to start.

LB: Hayden Coulson

Dynamic left-back Hayden Coulson should also keep his spot in the side.

His energetic running and supportive overlaps give Middlesbrough an extra dimension going forward, while he also has the engine and tough-tackling ability to get back and shore things up when needed.

With last season's loan star Ryan Giles now at Luton Town instead, Carrick will be looking to source a replacement sooner rather than later- and he may just find that in Coulson.

CDM: Jonathan Howson

Jonathan Howson only played 14 minutes against Millwall on the weekend, so it would be a surprise if he is not rewarded with a start this time around.

Despite now being aged 35, Howson is still capable of breaking up play and screening the defensive line, which is ideal for a team who often like to commit bodies forward and play on the front foot.

His technical qualities have not departed either, and he can get on the ball to help Boro dictate games with his passing range and spacial awareness from deep.

CDM: Hayden Hackney

From an experienced head to a fresh face making a real splash as of late, young midfielder Hayden Hackney has broken through as Carrick's finest project since taking the job.

Also gifted enough to dictate the tempo of football matches, Hackney can pick passes from deep areas while being able to burst forward with his speed and close control, which has seen him stand out on a number of occassions from Boro.

There is a feeling that Carrick may just build his side around Hackney this term, and that should see him start yet again versus Neil Warnock's men.

CAM: Martin Payero

Having arrived from Argentina two years ago with an overwhelming weight of hype and expectation, Martin Payero is yet to deliver on his promise in the North East.

With his contract set to expire next summer, he now resides very much in the last chance saloon in his Middlesbrough career, but he has a good chance to start making inroads as the club begin their Carabao Cup campaign.

Matt Crooks and Chuba Akpom typically occupy that number 10 role in Carrick's side, but he may well want to rest them and afford an opportunity for Payero, who featured in the squad on Saturday after returning from a fairly-productive loan spell back in the homeland with Argentine giants Boca Juniors.

RW: Isaiah Jones

While it is difficult to contest the talents of Isaiah Jones, he has arguably not kicked on in the fashion that many had dreamed of following Carrick's arrival.

After bursting onto the scene in the 2021/22 season with one goal and eight assists, Jones started 12 less games last term than the 36 he did in that campaign, and only came off the bench for three minutes against Millwall.

But that shortage of minutes should see him licensed with a chance to stake his claim in the starting eleven moving forwards, and his direct speed and invention could prove a real force against Huddersfield.

LW: Samuel Silvera

Meanwhile, summer signing Samuel Silvera caught the eye over the weekend and may have subsequently earned a position in the starting line-up for Huddersfield.

Recruited from Central Coast Mariners last month, Silvera displayed no signs of requiring acclimatization to English football by creating two chances and completing two dribbles in the 21 minutes that he was on the pitch after coming on as a substitute.

Very much a long-term signing, the Aussie flyer could really get the ball rolling for his career at the Riverside with a start tomorrow.

ST: Josh Coburn

Carrick has options at his disposal to lead the line in the form of Morgan Rogers, Marcus Forss, Matthew Hoppe and even Alex Gilbert.

However, it seems likely that the Boro boss will hand striker Josh Coburn a chance to prove what he is all about following a 10-goal haul on loan with Bristol Rovers last term.

The powerful frontman appears capable of stepping up to the Championship, and a place in the starting line-up for their next outing is the best way to display just that.