Middlesbrough desperately need to improve their form following a very poor start to the campaign.

Winning just one point from a possible 15 in their opening five league games, Michael Carrick could be under immense pressure sooner rather than later if results don't improve.

Expectations were high after they managed to reach the play-offs last term and even the most pessimistic Boro supporter wouldn't have envisaged a start like this.

Thankfully for them, they still have plenty of time to improve their fortunes and compete at the right end of the table, but they need to turn this hope into some excellent results if they want to turn things around.

Tomorrow, they travel to Ewood Park to face Jon Dahl Tomasson's Blackburn Rovers, who will provide them with a very tricky test.

Ahead of this clash, we have predicted the starting lineup Carrick may put out.

GK: Seny Dieng

Dieng retains his places between the sticks but will need to perform well if he wants to keep Tom Glover at bay.

Coming in as a summer signing from Queens Park Rangers, he will be keen to show why he made the right move by choosing Boro over staying at Loftus Road.

LB: Alex Bangura

Lukas Engel hasn't been brilliant since his arrival and with this in mind, Carrick may be keen to bring late-summer signing Bangura into the equation.

CB: Darragh Lenihan

Lenihan will be keen to thrive against his former club and guide Boro to the Premier League at the second time of asking following his departure from Ewood Park.

He probably left the Lancashire side to try and boost his chances of getting to the top flight.

CB: Dael Fry

Fry has been with Boro a long time now and having seen his side in the top tier during his spell at the club, he will be keen to get back there as quickly as possible.

Approaching the peak years of his career, he should only continue to improve.

RB: Paddy McNair

McNair would probably prefer to be playing in central defence or as a central midfielder but he will be grateful to get starting opportunities and it wouldn't be a shock to see him remain on the right-hand side.

Tommy Smith may be available again but Carrick won't want to risk rushing him back too soon.

CDM: Lewis O'Brien

Although Jonny Howson could be a more experienced figure to have in the middle of the park, O'Brien could be a real asset in the middle of the park for Boro this term and help them to improve their fortunes.

CDM: Hayden Hackney

Hackney will be looking to justify why Boro tied him down to a contract extension back in the summer and he's another player who will only improve as he gets more games under his belt.

Surely one of the first names on the teamsheet.

LW: Riley McGree

Although Sammy Silvera is a promising player, McGree was an important part of last season's success and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him in the first XI as Carrick looks to turn things around.

CAM: Sam Greenwood

Morgan Rogers is an option in the middle of the park but Greenwood is another man who could be brought in to freshen things up.

It wouldn't be a surprise if there's a clause in the Leeds man's loan contract saying he has to play a certain number of games.

RW: Isaiah Jones

Jones needs to fulfill the potential he has and you feel his pace could cause real problems in transition when the visitors are breaking forward at Ewood Park.

He's a dangerous weapon when he's at his best.

ST: Emmanuel Latte Lath

Marcus Forss could be utilised either on the wing or up top, but he probably shouldn't be risked from the start.

And if Latte Lath is dropped, it could damage the Ivorian's confidence, so he should be given another chance to shine.